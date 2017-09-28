South Bay arts calendar: Sept. 28 to Oct. 4

Thursday, September 28

Trapped in here forever?

“South Bay Escape Room: Mortuary Mystery” is a fundraiser that mixes local history with spooky fun, and it takes place Sept. 28 through Oct. 29 in the basement of the 1929 mortuary, now Volunteer Center, at 1230 Cravens Ave., Torrance. You have one hour to figure out how to escape, or else. Groups of six, and you must be 14 or older. Tickets, $35 in advance, and it takes place at multiple times on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, plus Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Must arrive 15-20 minutes before your session. More at volcenter.org/escaperoom.

The search is on

“On the Verge, or The Geography of Learning,” by Eric Overmyer, opens at 8 p.m. at Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Directed by Richard Perloff, it’s about three intrepid female explorers who set off for Terra Incognita and find adventure. Mostly Wednesdays and Thursdays, with some Sundays, through Oct. 19. Tickets, opening night is $23; otherwise $27 general and $25 seniors. (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org.

Friday, September 29

Zingers galore

“A Day at the Races” with the Marx Brothers screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Spell check, anyone?

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is being performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. It’s an amusing, entertaining show (reviewed here last week). Tickets, $30 to $70. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Through the chain of command

A Few Good Men, by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Nicole Parsons, plays through Sunday at the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. An impressive production! Tickets, $28. Call (424) 241-8040, email surfcitytheatre@gmail.com, or go to surfcitytheatre.com.

Saturday, September 30

A roof over their heads

The “Back Yard Beer Bash,” a craft beer festival and BBQ, featuring unlimited tastings of over 20 beers and wines, takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. at American Legion South Bay Post 184, 412 S. Camino Real, Redondo Beach. It’s to benefit to raise money for a new roof on the American Legion building. Live bands. Tickets, $40 in advance. Will sell out! More at backyardbeerbash.com.

The buoyant weatherman

Fritz Coleman performs his “Defying Gravity” show at 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. It’s a benefit for the South Bay auxiliary to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Social hour from 7 p.m. (wine, beer, snacks available); show at 8; and at 9:30 p.m. meet and greet. Tickets, $50. Information at (310) 710-7035 and tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

California girls, and boys

“Maybe Partying Will Help,” featuring new paintings and vinyl artwork from the husband and wife team of Lori Herbst and Chris Shary from Northern California, opens with a reception from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Gallery in Hermosa Beach. Lori is a textile artist who makes one of a kind pieces using vinyl. Chris is famous for his rock portraits (Debbie Harry, Iggy Pop, Henry Rollins) and his Milo artwork for the Descendents.

That little 4-stringed wonder

The “2017 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival,” presented by Kala Koa Entertainment, kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Artists and instructors include Lil Rev, Victoria Vox, Honoka & Azita, John Adkins, Cynthia Lin, Fred Sokolow, Mitch Chang, Ukulenny, Mahealani, Jody Kamisato, Kalei Gamiao, Krista Kupau, and Mele Ohana. Tickets, $45 general; $20 students with ID at the door; free for kids 12 and under. (562) 595-4849 or go to KalaKoa.com.

Crowd-pleasing favorites

Baritone Kevin Blickfeldt, accompanied by pianist Manuel Arellano, performs songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Francis Poulenc, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Stephen Sondheim, Marc Blitzstein, and Leonard Bernstein at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets, $21. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Something to Crowe about

“Rebidishu III,” being recent paintings by Katy Crowe, opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at the L.A. Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery in Wilmington. Hours, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Ron Linden at (310) 233-4411 or (310) 600-4873.

Hands up, don’t shoot

Everyday Outlaw, a Tahoe-based country band that plays the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and George Jones, performs at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Sunday, October 1

Keeping the arts alive and well

FOLA’s “Fall Celebration of the Arts” fundraiser takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lido di Manhattan Ristorante & Bar, 1550 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach. Live music and DJ; free admission and complimentary appetizers. Featured artists: Thomas Delaney, Phyllis Ferrara, Linzi Lynn, Bobby Rich, Susan McGehee and musician Jamie Jarvis. Details at FoundationOfLocalArtists.net.

Here’s lookin’ at ya

“A Wink and a Smile,” presented by the L.A. South Towns Show Chorus, takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a trip down memory lane with guests Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys and Ready, Willing & Mabel. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or, to learn more, Donna at (310) 539-9123, or go to lasouthtowns.org.

He’s tuning up

Jelani Eddington on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ: Eddington plays Broadway tunes, early pop standards, jazz, and movie music at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

From your table to theirs

Hosted by Tiki McPherson and the Saved by Grace Band, 15 percent of restaurant and drink sales beginning at 1 p.m. are going to served the homeless at the Journey of Faith Bellflower soup kitchen called His Table. Takes place at Suzy’s Bar & Grill 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. (310) 379-6171.

Tuesday, October 3

Girls night out

“Rock Your Pink” for cancer support, presented by the cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, takes place Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 3 to 5, at The Comedy and Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. Festivities begin at 5:30 and include auctions (live and silent), dinner, a show, top comedians, and raffle, and fun. Cost, $100. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit GirlsNightOutCSCRB.org.

Who were the Minoans?

Artful Days presents “The Ancient People of Crete: A Unique Art Style” from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 135 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Free talk by Mary Drobny. (310) 618-2376 or go to TorranceCA.Gov. ER