South Bay arts calendar for Sept. 22 to 27

Friday, September 22

Here’s to you, fella

Contemporary pop singer Melissa Manchester, who wooed us many moons ago with “Midnight Blue” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” pays a musical tribute to such male vocalists as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Tony Bennett. Her performance takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The show benefits the Art Attack Foundation. Tickets, $75; $30; with some VIP tickets available. (310) 781-7171 or go to artattackfoundation.org.

Big band blast

The 17-piece Beach Cities Swing Band, featuring vocalist Cynthia Dunbar, performs American standards and swing dance music from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the El Segundo Women’s Club, 541 Standard St., El Segundo. Admission is ten bucks. Come dance or just listen. (310) 654-7829 or go email info@beachcitiesswing.com.

Glitzy movie musical

Ruby Keeler, Dick Powell, and Ginger Rogers star in “42nd Street,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo (no Saturday or Sunday matinee this week). Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Team effort

The reception for “Simple Things,” a painting and photography show featuring recent works by photographer Linda Detwiler Burner and painter Bradley “Scott” Burner, takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Schauerman Library lobby at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. The work is up through Sept. 30. For library hours and parking hassles, go to elcamino.edu.

Madcap French farce

“Boeing Boeing,” by Marc Camoletti, is an engagingly funny comedy that takes place in Paris during the swingin’ Sixties. It’s opening at 6 p.m. in the Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Performances, Fridays and Saturday at 8 p.m. with a Sunday, Oct. 15, matinee at 2 p.m., the latter featuring a post-performance Q&A with the actors. Closes Oct. 21. Tickets, $23 opening night; thereafter $27 general and $25 seniors. (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org.

A stylistic grabbag

Berkeley Price and other faculty at El Camino College perform works by a wide range of composers, from von Weber and Debussy to Artie Shaw, at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Price is a clarinetist, conductor, and musical educator. How many hats do you wear? Tickets, $21. Campus parking is $3. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

‘i’ before ‘e’ except after ‘c’

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a Tony Award-winning musical comedy, and it’s at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Quirky, amusing, silly, enjoyable. Fridays and Saturdays at 8, plus Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Through Oct. 1. Tickets, $30 to $70. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Saturday, September 23

So, you’re pretty good, are you?

“South Bay’s Got Talent Competition IV” takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Open to all ages, all genres. Tickets, $25; $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Mexican song and dance

Neustras Raíces, a South Bay group performing traditional South of the Border folk songs and dance, is onstage at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets, $35. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Bus it, buster

There’s a free bus shuttle today and tomorrow that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between six local venues participating in the Pacific Standard Time citywide exhibition of South American, Central American, Caribbean, and Chicano art. These venues are ESMoA, Angels Gate Cultural Center, the Torrance Art Museum, the Otis College of Art and Design, the University Art Museum at Cal State Long Beach, and the Museum of Latin American Art.

In case you’ve forgotten

“Remember the Music” is a music festival taking place from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ernie Howlett Park, Rolling Hills Estates, and the all-ages show features Branches, Bjorn and The Sun, Elijah Ocean, The Hopeful Giants, and Earthworm Ensemble. Also pony rides, petting zoo, corn and hay jumping pit, food trucks, local breweries, and more. Admission, $15 (12 and under free). More at rememberthemusic.org.

Keeping the flame alive

The Arsenio Rodriguez Project, featuring an ensemble of L.A. musicians, celebrates the memory of Arsenio Rodriguez, the father of Cuban Salsa, at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Cal (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

Sunday, September 24

Artmobiles: art and cars

The Torrance Artists Guild’s “Gallery of Fine Art Reception and Award Ceremony” takes place Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the South Bay Lexus Service Center, 24777 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. This year a “Karen Yee Best of Show” award has been added in honor of the late South Bay artist.

When the ‘20s were roaring

“Vaudeville on Film,” presented by Janet Klein and her Parlor Boys, takes place at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Short films of vaudevillians, bands, novelty dancers and comedians, followed by a live performance by Klein’s ensemble. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Remarkably talented

“Head of Passes,” by Tarell Alvin McCraney, opens at 7 p.m. at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown Los Angeles. McCraney co-wrote the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight,” which was based on his play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” Tickets, $25 to $95. Through Oct. 22. Call (213) 628-2773 or go to CenterTheatreGroup.org. ER