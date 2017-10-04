South Bay arts calendar for Oct. 5 to 11

Thursday, October 5

Dim the lights and sit back

The San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFest) runs from Oct. 5 to15 in San Pedro’s Historic Waterfront District. The opening night film is “Dreams I’ve Never Had,” directed by Iyad Hajjaj and starring Malcolm McDowell and Robin Givens. On Sunday they’re screening Sweden’s official Oscar entry “The Square,” directed by Ruben Ostlund, and “Human Flow,” directed by Ai Wei Wei. Tickets and passes range from $10 to $65, with some free screenings. To learn more, go to SPIFFest.org.

All they all ended up here

“Diasporagasm,” curated by Beyoncenista, is a two-venue exhibition by artists working in or from Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean, West Africa, and Los Angeles. The first opening is this evening, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m., at Michael Stearns’ Studio 347, located at 347 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. The second part opens on Thursday, Oct. 12, with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m., at South Bay Contemporary’s SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. Both exhibitions run through Nov. 18. For Michael Stearns, call (562) 400-0544, and for SBC’s SoLA call (310) 429-0973.

Friday, October 6

Journey to Transylvania

Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein,” the musical, is being performed by the always topnotch 3D Theatrical at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. The preview performance is Friday, Oct. 6, with the official opening on Saturday, both nights at 8 p.m. Additional shows: Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25 to $105, with $3 handling per ticket online. $20 student rush tickets one hour prior to showtime. (714) 589-2770, ext. 1, or go to 3dtshows.org.

Scary monsters

Through October, a “Silent Classic Horror Festival” takes place at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. It’s beginning this weekend with the 1920 film of “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde,” at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. With live organ accompaniment. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Poet of the piano

That’s what they call Portuguese pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro, who plays at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. He’ll perform Beethoven’s “Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57, ‘Appassionata,’” as well as selections by Portuguese composers. Free. Donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Emerald city

Story Road, comprised of four Irish traditional musicians, including vocalist Colleen Raney, performs at 8 p.m. in The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Saturday, October 7

Everything but the stove

Amber Goldhammer and Davia King’s “Love & Humanity” opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. at ShockBoxx Projects Gallery, 636 Cypress, Hermosa Beach. The duo has put together a show with original artworks on canvas, surfboards, skateboards, and furniture, plus they spent over 30 hours building an installation in which to display this work by spray-painting the walls as well as some of the floors and ceiling of the gallery. Wait till they get the cleaning bill!

Grammy-winning musician

Singer-songwriter and pop star Kenny Loggins performs at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $275 to $300. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

In his father’s name

A.J. Croce is a New Orleans-style pianist and blues vocalist, and he performs at 8 p.m. in The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Everybody in tune?

In Perfect Harmony performs pop radio music from the 1960s and ‘70s at 2 and 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $35, $30, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Eastern Europe here we come

“Be Romanian for a Day” celebrates the traditional culture of Romania, and the festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Zhena performs Sunday. Food, beer, wine, folk dancing. Admission, $10 general; kids under 10 get in free. Call Donna Manga, (510) 274-0000 or go to facebook.comRomanianTraditionsinCalifornia.

Southeast Asia here we come

The Dakshini Bengali Association of California Annual Festival takesp place from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Ken Miller Recreation Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. This is an Indian cultural celebration, and admission is free. More at dakshini.org.

The whole cloth

“Fiber Trails,” featuring the work of Cameron Taylor-Brown, opens with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Branch Gallery, 1031 W. Manchester Blvd. Inglewood. Her work is inspired by her journeys around the world. Through Nov. 3. More at thebranchgallery.com.

Sunday, October 8

Through the ages

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club, preserving the Dixieland and traditional jazz legacy, meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Ave. I, Redondo Beach. The President’s Jazz Band is the featured group. Admission, $8 members; $12 non-members; and $10 if you’re with another jazz club. (310) 376-2591.

Explosive experiments

“Doktor Kaboom – It’s Just Rocket Science” takes place at 2 and 5 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This is a one-man science variety show and it’s for the whole family. Tickets, $20, $15, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org. Better yet, visit doktorkaboom.com.

Tuesday, October 10

One step at a time

Solo guitarist TJ Brinjak plays from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s, 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Half of tip jar goes to Making Strides for Breast Cancer. (310) 379-6171. ER