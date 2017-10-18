South Bay Arts Calendar for Oct. 19 to 21

Thursday, October 19

Country music star, unplugged

Grammy-award winning country singer Travis Tritt performs an acoustic concert at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $95 to $98. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperforming arts.com.

Friday, October 20

Give them some water

“The Rainmaker,” by N. Richard Nash, being a tale of romance in the drought-ridden West of the 1930s, is being presented by the Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. The cast includes Dan Adams, Liz Federico-Lydic, Chuck Chastain, Bob Manning, Lawrence Moreno, Chris O’Connor, and Jack Messenger. Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee show on Saturday. Tickets, $25, available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3072980.

Scary monsters

Through October, a “Silent Classic Horror Festival” takes place at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. This weekend it’s the 1923 silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. With live organ accompaniment. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Singing Joe

You can see and hear Singing Joe Cipolla from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Cafe, 30 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 376-9833. What’s to eat or drink? Go to thelighthousecafe.net.

Where it began

By now, everyone but you has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” but before that blockbuster, there was Miranda’s “In the Heights,” and this musical opens tonight (Friday) at the Carpenter Center, 6200 E. Atherton, Long Beach. It’s being presented by Musical Theatre West and runs through Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets start at $20. Call (562) 856-1999 ext. 4, or go to musical.org.

Sorry, he can’t see you now

“The Consul,” presented by Long Beach Opera and starring soprano Patricia Racette, is being performed at 8 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave., Lawndale. Composed by Gian Carlo Menotti in 1949/1950, the story is reminiscent of Kafka and suggests war-torn Eastern Europe in the 1940s. Racette’s character is endlessly frustrated. She’s told: “Your name is a number, your story’s a case.” Fine performances; a persistent soft whine from the air conditioning, however (it’s a brand new venue). Tickets, $49 to $150. Call (562) 470-7464 or go to longbeachopera.org.

Art, with a beer

South Bay Faves, featuring art, design, and craft, and presented by Soap Seas, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Strand Brewing Co., 2201 Dominguez St., Torrance. Drica Lobo and OsoPorto will have their art featured.

Talent written all over him

Sean Watkins, co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning Americana trio Nickel Creek, is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, and he plays at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

Saturday, October 21

That harmonious sound

VoicePlay, a five-piece a cappella group, performs at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $63, $75, with a $10 discount for youths. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

To begin with, a sitar

The Paul Livingstone Duo performs “The Music of India” at 2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room of the El Segundo Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. Paul is reckoned as one of the leading sitarists in America today. Free. More at eslib.org.

Heal my troubles, amen!

Loosely themed as a traveling medicine show, Vaud and the Villains is an 18-piece orchestra and cabaret show (Americana meets Moulin Rouge), and it’s taking place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. They make it sound like fun, don’t they? Tickets, $30, $25, $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org. Better yet, perhaps, take a peek at vaudandthevillains.com.

The spark you need

Jump Start comedy troupe improvises funny scenes using audience suggestions, and they’re doing it again at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $10; under age 12 it’s $5. To learn more, and about improv classes as well, call Julie Martin at (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

Pickups and shotguns?

The 3 Redneck Tenors, in what has been likened to “Duck Dynasty” meets Carnegie Hall, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium. Not sure we’ve seen anything quite like this, and we’ve seen a lot. More at southbayconcerts.org.

Becoming and upcoming

Pianist Jeeyoon Kim performs at 3 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Her recent album is “10 More Minutes.” Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

12, as in a jury

Here’s the title: “Art Exhibit + Meet the Artists + Halloween Party + Live Photoshoot” takes place at Artlife Gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. and features 12 artists. This is the artists reception. Located at 720 C South Allied Way, El Segundo. (310) 938-2511.

Come over and be sure

“She is Worth the Truth,” presented by D.A.M.E. and the Hermosa Beach Artist Collective, has it’s closing night reception from 5 to 9 p.m. at Resin, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. The show celebrates a new concept: gender equality. Will it fly? More if you email rafael@rafaelmcmaster.com.

Jesus in cowboy boots

St. Francis Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates, is hosting a “Holy Hoedown” from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Music (the band Big City), dancing, food, photos, Stetsons, pumpkins. Admission, $5 adults; kids free. (310) 375-4617 or go to stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Contemporary ballet

The Kenneth Walker Dance Project performs at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance.They’ll showcase modern ballet with a performance of “The Seasons.” Tickets, $10 to $22. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Sit down, listen to this

GrooveShine is hosting an album release party from 6:30 to 8:30 at The Standing Room, 1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. “Story Time” melds acoustic-based songwriting with world, funk, reggae, and hip hop rhythms. (310) 318-1272 or go to thestandingroomrestaurant.com.

Resonating

The Mighty Echoes, an a cappella quartet, brings back the doo-wop sounds of the Drifters, Persuasions, etc., at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

Picture perfect

The Hermosa Beach Fine Arts Festival takes place from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the lawn of the Community Center, Pacific Coast Hwy and Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Laura Schuler is the featured artist. More at hermosafinearts.com.