South Bay arts calendar for Oct. 12 to 17

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Pushed and pulled by art

“Centrifugal Force: New Work,” by Tom Jenkins, opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. in the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. There’s also an artist talk on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Through Nov. 2. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Journey to Transylvania

Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein,” the musical, is being performed by the always topnotch 3D Theatrical at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25 to $105, with $3 handling per ticket online. $20 student rush tickets one hour prior to showtime. (714) 589-2770, ext. 1, or go to 3dtshows.org.

Scary monsters

Through October, a “Silent Classic Horror Festival” takes place at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. This weekend it’s the 1922 silent film “Nosferatu,” at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. With live organ accompaniment. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

A life on the keyboard

Pianist Ko-Eun Yi performs a solo recital, at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. She’s presenting “The Glory,” which explores the role of faith and religion in the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Olivier Messiaen, Joseph Haydn and Franz Liszt. Tickets, $26. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Marine painter

Paul Hennessey is presenting original works (seascapes, landscapes) from the collection of South Bay artist Francis Azzopardi from 6 to 10 p.m. in HT Grill’s Napa Room, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. It’s an invitation only event, so get yourself invited. (310) 699-7928 or go to azzopardi.pics.

Give them some water

“The Rainmaker,” by N. Richard Nash, being a tale of romance in the drought-ridden West of the 1930s, is being presented by the Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. The cast includes Dan Adams, Liz Federico-Lydic, Chuck Chastain, Bob Manning, Lawrence Moreno, Chris O’Connor, and Jack Messenger. Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., plus next Friday at 8 p.m. and then closing on Saturday, Oct. 21, with shows at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets, $25, available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3072980.

Art show beckons you

The Redondo Beach Art Group presents “Impressions,” kicking off a weekend show from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, and continuing Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Free. It’s taking place at Greenstreet, 903 Catalina Ave. #104, Redondo Beach. More at rbag.org.

Quick and concise

The annual “Student One-Act Plays” event features an exciting and diverse range of student-directed and student-acted productions, and it takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Four works will be presented. Theater professor Ron Scarlata is the faculty adviser. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

El Twanguero

Grammy- and Goya Award-winning guitarist Diego Garcia puts a Spanish twist on the American rock ‘n’ roll stylings of Chet Atkins, Carl Perkins, and Les Paul. Takes place at 8 p.m. in The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

A wealth of creativity

“For the Beauty of the Earth,” a national juried exhibition at the “Rejoice in Art!” fine art fair, is open this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. About 90 original paintings, most of them available for purchase, will be on view. The show takes place at the RivieraUMC, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. There will also be over 30 artist booths, musical entertainment, and more. An awards ceremony is set for 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The work remains on view until Oct. 29. Details at RejoiceinArt.com.

A few rounds of art

The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce Art Walk, curated by FOLA (Foundation of Local Artists), takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Marriott Golf Course, 1400 Park View Ave., Manhattan Beach. Some 25 artists will be showing their work. Also food trucks, barbecue, and beverages. Free. “Wonder Woman” will be screened at 8 p.m. (this is a ticketed item), after music by Bill Lawler at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and details go to streetfoodcinema.com.

Funnier than ever

April’s Fools Comedy Improv Troupe presents “A Comedy Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The April’s Fools and The Kooks Among Us will be performing. Directed by Mike Wyman and April Scott, with Bob Mitchell on keyboards. Just think, our suggestions are turned into comedy onstage. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 318-1705 or go to AprilsFoolsImprov.com.

Gimme some satisfaction

The Hollywood Stones perform the music of the Rolling Stones at 8 p.m. in The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4814 or go to grandvision.org.

Second gallery, second opening

“Diasporagasm” opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at South Bay Contemporary SoLA, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. The other half of the show opened last week at Michael Stearns’ Gallery 437 in San Pedro. Featured are artists working in the Caribbean and West Africa. There’s a curator’s walkthrough on Nov. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. with April Bey. Closes Nov. 18. Call (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Cooking in oils

Ron Guidone, Manhattan Beach resident and owner/chef of Mangiamo restaurant, is showing his latest oil paintings from 3 to 5 p.m. at {pages} a bookstore, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Proceeds (that’s if you buy a few) will benefit the JJ Watts Hurricane Relief Fund. (310) 318-0900 or RSVP to rsvp@pagesabookstore.com.

The bigger the better

“The Battle of the Big Bands” is a musical tribute to the 1940s and features two bands and 30 musicians, and it’s a competition to the death, so to speak, taking place at 2 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The groups play original tunes from bandleaders Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey, and they’ll be joined by Bill A. Jones (Rod Remington on Fox TV’s “Glee) and recording artist Nancy Osborne. Tickets, $29 to $49. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Tartar sauce

Continuing Torrance High School’s centennial celebrations, author Loralee Spradlin (Class of ‘93) signs and discusses her new book, “Torrance High School,” at 2 p.m. in the Torrance Historical Society & Museum, 1345 Post Ave., Torrance. Books are available for $22. Yes, they are the Torrance Tartars. (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Pushing past boundaries

Cosimo Cavallaro’s “Unidentified Space,” presented by Homeira Goldstein and Time4Art, opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. These are massive, inflated acrylic vinyl liner sculptures. Through Dec. 31. Call (310) 379-5800 or go to art@time4art.us. ER