South Bay arts calendar for Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Thursday, November 30Is teacher cutting edge or marginal?The “Faculty Show,” featuring artworks by the El Camino College Art Dept. and Photography Dept. faculty has its reception from 5 to 8 p.m. in the ECC Art Gallery, on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. It’s on view through Dec. 13. More at elcamino.edu.They’re dancing the night awayThe annual “Fall Advanced Dance Concert,” presented by the dance students of El Camino College, takes place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2, as well as 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Campus Theatre, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They’ll perform works by faculty members Liz Hoefner Adamis, Jonathan Bryant, Jessica Kondrath, and Valerie Cabag, in addition to pieces by guest artists Kearian Gertz and Kyreeana Alexander. Tickets, $10 to $15. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Friday, December 1

The spirit of Christmas

Cary Grant and Loretta Young star in “The Bishop’s Wife,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Nutcrackers cometh

The Peninsula School of Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $35 adults and $25 children. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Double your chances

The South Bay Chamber Music Society is presenting the Lyris Quartet (with violinists Alyssa Park and Shalini Vijayan, violist Luke Mauer, and cellist Timothy Loo) at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Recital Hall of the Music Dept. at L.A. Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington, and again on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. The group plays music by Billy Childs, Maurice Ravel, and Johannes Brahms. More at sbcms.com.



Before televisionPresented by Surf City Theatre, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” plays Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets, call (424) 241-8040 or go to surfcitytheatre.com.Bonn to Buenos AiresTrio Céleste, with violinist Iryna Krechkovsky, pianist Kevin Kwan Loucks, and cellist Ross Gasworth, perform music by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, and Astor Piazzolla at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.Coming south on 101The Loyola Marymount University Choruses present a holiday benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Parish, 1900 S. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. It’s under the direction of Dr. Mary C. Breden. Seasonal favorites plus Jonathan Willcocks’ “Magnificat” are on the bill. Freewill offering. (3100 338-5154.Hidden treasures?The Pacific Arts Group of the Palos Verdes Art Center has work featured from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 at the Corner Store, 1118 W. 37th St., near Pt. Fermin Park, in San Pedro. The exhibit is titled “From Corner to Corner: PAG Paints California.” Open daily. Call Jess Preston at (424) 446-2858 or the Corner Store at (3100 832-2424.

Saturday, December 2

How they did it back then

La Mer Consort performs early music from the Renaissance at 4 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Eleventh and Rowell, Manhattan Beach. Brenda Bittner directs. Music: Glogauer Liederbuch, Odhecaton, plus holiday songs. Period costumes and authentic instruments. Free will offering. (310) 378-8750.

Generational art

The McCaw Studio opens its doors from 6 to 9 p.m. and features the work of Dan McCaw and his sons John and Danny. A rare chance to see their recent work. It’s at 1269 Sartori Ave., Torrance. (310) 328-7366 or go to mccawcontemporary.com.

Listen and learn

“Art and Study of Taiko” takes place at 2 and 5 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Staff and students of Asano Taiko U.S. and the Los Angeles Taiko Institute play and also explain the roots and context of Taiko drumming. Tickets, $20, $15, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to asano.us or torrancearts.org.

Icicles and reindeer?

“The Art of Winter” opens with a reception from 4 to 9 p.m. at Resin Gallery, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. New work and affordable original work. (3100 297-0003 or go to rafaelmcmaster.com.

As real as real can be

Elaine Horn does a Judy Garland as Dorothy impression in “Christmas in Oz.” It takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Christmas Tree House, 17520 Prairie Ave., Torrance. Free. Miss Horn offers comp photo opts behind Oz backdrops, lollipops from Munchkinland, Oz vignettes, with Oz music. Free. Christmas trees for sale, proceeds to help homes lost in Northern California. (310) 214-4900.

All together now

The El Camino College Chorale, Concert Chorus, and Mixed Chorus present “Holiday Choral Extravaganza III” at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Joanna Medawar Nachef conducts. Holiday favorites and original arrangements of popular seasonal songs. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Sunday, December 3Bundle upThe “Swedish Women’s Educational Association Christmas Fair” takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Lots of Scandinavian Christmas spirit, unique gifts and tasty Swedish food. Admission, $10. More at swea.org/losangeles.High voices, lots of themThe South Bay Children’s Choir presents its holiday concert, “Caroling, Caroling,” at 4 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Features 100 singers ages 6 to 18. Tickets, $7 to $15. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.Off the beaten pathThe Palos Verdes Symphonic Band hosts its annual “Holiday Concert” from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Frances Young Hall at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Christine Hayes directs. Selections by Leroy Anderson, Alfred Reed, Percy Grainger, plus “Night Before Christmas.” Clarinet soloist Rheuben Allen on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Opening for the headliners is the Redondo Union High School Jazz Band. Just don’t scare the squirrels. Tickets, $10 adults and free for those 12 and under. (310) 792-8286 or go to pvsband.org.Luck of the Irish?An “Irish Christmas in America” produced by Sligo fiddler Oisin Mac Diarmada features top Irish music, song, and dance. Such as? Niamh Farrell, Seamus Begley, Brian Cunningham, and Samantha Harvey. It’s happening at 2 and 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $30, $25, $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org or irishchristmas.com.Hotel San PedroThe Long Run, plays music of The Eagles, gives us a holiday show with seasonal tunes, hot cider, and good cheer, taking place at 7 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Monday, December 4

Plus some of his own

“A Night of Christmas Music,” performed by Kevin Click and Friends, is set for 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Sacred and secular favorites plus a few of Kevin’s own. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to kevinclick.com.

Tuesday, December 5

Game changer

Artful Days, presented by Mary Drobny, brings us “Goya: From Joy to Sorrow,” an art lecture taking place from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Goya spanned the Rococo to the Romantic and perhaps beyond. Free. (310) 618-2376 or go to TorranceCA.gov.

Who will stand out?

Magruder Middle Earth School presents its “Winter Concert” at 7:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Choirs and band performances with a holiday feel. Admission is free.

Wednesday, December 6

Giving you their best

Richardson Middle School Music has its “Winter Concert” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Student jazz band, choir, beginning band, and advanced band, each one showing us what they can do. Tickets, $5. Call (310) 781-7171 or call them directly at (310) 533-4790. ER