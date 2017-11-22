South Bay arts calendar from Nov. 23 to 30

Friday, November 24Before televisionPresented by Surf City Theatre, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” plays Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. This weekend there’s a costume contest: prizes for the “best” and “most fun/original” costumes will be awarded at each performance. Surf City is also participating in the “26th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive,” so if you wish, bring a new, unwrapped toy. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is also being performed on the weekend of Dec. 1-3. For tickets, call (424) 241-8040 or go to surfcitytheatre.com.

Laugh along with Laurel and Hardy

The Old Town Music Hall presents their “Laurel and Hardy Festival” Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. All silent shorts accompanied live on the Mighty wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Sunday, November 26Young and giftedThe Japan Musicians’ Association of California presents its “Youth Piano Concert” at 10 a.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets are free. (310) 371-5816.

Monday, November 27

All that jazz, and more

The El Camino Studio Jazz Band, directed by David Sills, performs swing, jazz, and big band music in the style of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Gil Evans and others at 8 p.m. in the Haag Recital Hall of the school’s campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Singing for your supper?

Act II is looking for talented performers to sing at their 32nd annual variety show at the Norris Theatre. Solo and group auditions for “Broadway to Hollywood” are by appointment only from 5:30 to 10 p.m. An accompanist will be onsite. Takes place in the Harlyne Norris Pavilion, 501 Indian Peak Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Information and appointment times if you call (310) 377-7746.

Wednesday, November 29The joint be rockin’The El Camino College Concert Jazz Band performs at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. “Monk and More: A Tribute to Thelonious Monk” celebrates one of the most creative jazz musicians in history, and features guest artist faculty member and trumpeter Jamie Hovorka. ECC faculty member presents a pre-concert talk at 7:15 p.m., offering insight about Monk’s work and influence on the art of jazz. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Thursday, November 30

Is teacher cutting edge or marginal?

The “Faculty Show,” featuring artworks by the El Camino College Art Dept. and Photography Dept. faculty has its reception from 5 to 8 p.m. in the ECC Art Gallery, on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. It’s on view through Dec. 13. More at elcamino.edu.

They’re dancing the night away

The annual “Fall Advanced Dance Concert,” presented by the dance students of El Camino College, takes place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2, as well as 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Campus Theatre, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They’ll perform works by faculty members Liz Hoefner Adamis, Jonathan Bryant, Jessica Kondrath, and Valerie Cabag, in addition to pieces by guest artists Kearian Gertz and Kyreeana Alexander. Tickets, $10 to $15. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Saturday, December 2Down memory lane“Cannery Row Revisited,” curated by Richard Stephens, is a look back at the years from 1990 to 2010 when Stephens ran Cannery Row Studios in Redondo Beach. This show features artists who were often prominently shown back then, but it’s taking place at SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, and is being presented by Peggy Zask. The opening reception is from 4 to 7 p.m., and the show will be up through Dec. 30. ER