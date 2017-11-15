South Bay arts calendar for Nov. 16 to 22

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Making the rounds

The reggae group Indubious plays Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, with tourmates Zahira and Ital Vibes. They’ll be in 14 cities from Washington state all the south to San Diego. (310) 372-0035 or go to saintrocke.com.

Under the big top

Circus Vargas is back, with performances Thursday through Monday near the Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to 25 for bleacher seats, $27 to 37 for arena seats, $47 to $57 for ringside, with the VIP experience from $62 to $72. This one’s called Steam Cirque, with its retro-futuristic themes. (877) GOTFUN-1 or go to circusvargas.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Them dancing feet

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers star in “The Barkleys of Broadway,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday, at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The film features music and lyrics by Ira Gershwin and Harry Warren. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Reptiles on the move

Aileen Quinn and the Leapin’ Lizards are featured Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, as part of the Studio Cabaret Series. That means you can see the show ($33) by itself or enjoy it with dinner ($48), which includes penne bolognese, grilled zucchini and peppers, arugula salad with red onion, radish, cucumber, and toasted almonds. The group mixes classic rockabilly with soulful originals. (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Our favorite ogre

South Bay Conservatory presents “Shrek the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. on Saturday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets,$22. Call (310) 781-7171 or, for detailed information, (424) 262-9722 or southbayconservatory.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Buy the work, not the name

Destination: Art presents “Art2Go2” at 3 p.m. in its gallery space at 1815 W. 213th St. #135, Torrance. Over 250 works will be up for grabs, in all styles and mediums, and all unsigned. Afterwards, you’ll learn whether you’ve picked up a Picasso or a Matisse, so to speak. Special pricing is in effect through Nov. 25. Proceeds go towards classes and instruction from nationally known artists. (310) 742-3192 or go to destination-art.net.

Their latest work

“Paint – Places,” an exhibition of plein air and studio drawings and paintings, opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at APC Fine Arts & Graphics Gallery, 1621 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. The featured artist is Marsha Burnett, with her recent pastel paintings, as well as the Coast 2017 events highlighting the plein air expressions of Ron Hust, Ron Libbrecht, Bill Anderson, Doris Arima, Patricia Kellner, Shirley Manning, Cecilia Medford, David Miller, Peta Orbach, Linda Salinas, and Cathy Unzueta. Through Dec. 12. More at apcfinearts.com.

No need for a guitar

The a capella group Pacific Swingline performs vocal material from the 1920s up through the 1950s at 2 p.m. in the downstairs Friends of the Library room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. It’s free. (310) 524-2728.

All fired up

Artlife Gallery is presenting “Inspiration,” featuring new works by 15 artists, and the artists reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Artlife Gallery, 720 C South Allied Way, El Segundo (in Plaza El Segundo). Live music, refreshments, and a chance to meet the artists. Through Nov. 30. Call (310) 938-2511.

Before television

Presented by Surf City Theatre, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” plays for three weekends (through Dec. 3) in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets, call (424) 241-8040 or go to surfcitytheatre.com.

Up, up, and away

Three rising musical stars, violinist Annelle Gregory, cellist Benjamin Lash, and pianist So-Mang Jeagal, perform at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The eclectic program includes work by Eugène Ysaÿe and Benedikt Brydern, as well as Korngold, Beethoven, Chopin, and Handel. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

A musician’s musician

Guitarist and string player David Lindley, known for his work with Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Warren Zevon and many others, performs at 8 p.m. in The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Handmade, homegrown

The Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild presents its annual “Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Start your holiday shopping here, yes? Free. More at TorranceCraftsmensGuild.org.

For Joe, another show

Singing Joe Cipolla performs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Standing Room, 1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 318-1272.

Work it out

The newly-opened CreationOvation Art Center, 550 Deep Valley Drive #113, Rolling Hills Estates, now offers project-based creative classes and seminars. To wit, “Stained Paper Collage,” with Joyce Welsh, takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and “Heroes Comic Book Collage,” with Fernando Del Rosario, is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. Check them out at creationovation.com.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

From fantastical realms

The El Camino College Concert Band, under the direction of Dane Teter, presents “It’s Magical” at 3 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The program includes musical favorites from “Harry Potter,” “Wicked,” and includes “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Some got it, some don’t

The “House of Hope 2017 Talent Show” takes place at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Singing, dancing, and comedy, with proceeds benefiting the House of Hope. Tickets, $100; $50. Call (310) 521-9209.

Showcasing their talents

“Young Music Masters,” being Joseph Caswell, Tristan Paradee, Amy Sze, and Edward Torres, play music from the classical period on up through pop standards of the 1930s, featuring piano, violin, and the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ, at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org. ER