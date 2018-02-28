South Bay arts calendar for March 1 to 7

Thursday, March 1“Not Always So,” a mixed media exhibition, opens from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Loft in San Pedro during the First Thursday Art Walk. It’s a group show and features artists like Bernard Fallon and Astrid Francis. It’s also open during the Third Saturday Art Walk (on March 17) from 2 to 6 p.m. Ellen Cantor can tell you more: (310) 480-8794 or ellen@ellencantor.com.Judy Lange is having a solo art exhibition opening with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at Artlife Gallery, 720C South Allied Way, Plaza El Segundo, in El Segundo. Live music by harpist Elizabeth Huston. The show is up Thursday and Friday only, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (310) 938-2511.

Friday, March 2Which is to say: “Chicks & Giggles: A Night of Clean Comedy,” and it takes place at 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. A few heavy-hitters here: Cindy Shields, Helen Hong, Gayla Johnson, Katie Love, and Etta Mae Mumphries. It’s a fundraiser benefiting the Art Attack Foundation. Tickets available by calling (310) 371-8568 or by going to artattackfoundation.org.“God of Carnage,” by Yasmina Reza (author of “Art”), plays at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Gail Bernardi directs. Closes Sunday. Tickets, $28. Call (424) 241-8040, email surfcitytheatre@gmail.com, or go to surfcitytheatre.com.Velvet Caravan, an acoustic-based quintet, performs upbeat tunes from the world over at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. They’re also rooted in gypsy swing and Latin swing styles. Tickets, $33 concert alone, or $48 if you wish to savor a dinner of chicken with fig and apricot, couscous, and Mediterranean tomato salad. (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.The “2018 Designs for Dining” fundraiser, benefiting the St. Francis Outreach Scholarship Fund, takes placed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. The annual event features creative trends in entertaining and themed-table designs. Guest speakers, and writers, Tim Street-Porter and Annie Kelly. Refreshments and a light lunch included in ticket cost, which is $40. Call (310) 375-4617 or go to stfrancispalosverdes.org.“Mulan, Jr.” is onstage at Palos Verdes Intermediate School, 2161 Via Olivera, Palos Verdes Estates. Based on the Disney cartoon, Mulan is a young girl who disguises herself as a young boy in order to take her father’s place in the army. A story relevant to today’s headlines. Performances, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $15 general; $10 students, seniors, and military. (310) 544-4816 or email seakinddrama@gmail.com.Strunz & Farah perform original flamenco-style world fusion at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.Soprano Jessie Tisdale and pianist Mark Salters perform at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; reception follows. The program includes works by Franz Schubert, Edvard Grieg, Douglas Moore, Richard Hundley, and Johann Strauss II. (310) 316-5574 or go to palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm

Saturday, March 3Plein air painter Don Crocker has 40 works in “Colors of Twilight,” which opens with a reception at 1:30 p.m. in the Malaga Cove Library & Art Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Several events, readings, projections, etc., in the hour or two that follows. The exhibition is up through March 30. Call (310) 377-9584.“Bravo!” presented by South Bay Ballet, takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $24. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to southbayballet.org.“Painting With Friends: I Love Orange” is happening from 3 to 6 p.m. in the CreationOvation Art Center at the Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates. Founder and director Miyuki Sena is the instructor. Appetizers and painting tools provided (you’ll be painting with acrylics on a 12”x12” stretched canvas). Contact msena@creationovation.com.Chris Pierce and his band, Reverend Tall Tree, deliver original blues and American roots music in the tradition of Little Walter, Howlin’ Wolf, and Bo Diddley, at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets and info at (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.South Bay Contemporary, SoLA Gallery presents “Tender Ground,” featuring Pamela Smith Hudson and Kristan Marvell (in the main gallery), plus “Nest of Sadness,” featuring the work of Eva Malhotra, in the second gallery. Curated by Nicholette Kominos. Opening reception this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. Through March 31. Located at 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. Also of note: Free weekend art workshops from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 10, 17, and 25. All ages, all levels. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

Artful Days, hosted by Mary Drobny, takes place from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This month her topic is “Biblical Lands of the Ancient Near East,” and we’ll learn about the ancient Sumerians and the city of Babylon. Free. (310) 818-2326 or go to TorranceCA.gov.

Richard McKinley, president of the International Association of Pastel Societies, headlines a design forum and gallery talk at 6:30 p.m. in Destination: Art, 1815 W. 213th St., #135, Torrance. The design forum also features prominent architecture, real estate, and interior design professionals. Tickets, $10, at the event or online at destination-art.net. ER