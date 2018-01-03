South Bay arts calendar for January 4 to 10

Thursday, January 4Alligator Records recording artist Coco Montoya plays Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. His new album is “Hard Truth.” Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. Call 9310) 372-0035 or go to saintrocke.com.There’s a free costume figure drawing event from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. No instructors, no pressure. Bring your own materials, but easels will be provided if necessary. Suggested donation is $12.

Friday, January 5

Organic sounds

Westwood Presbyterian Church organist Namhee Han performs at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The program features “Drummer Boy” by Diane Bish, “Canonic Variations” by J.S. Bach, “Sweet 16ths – Concert Rag for Organ” by William Albright, “Caravan of the Three Kings” by Richard Purvis, “Wie Schön Leuchtet der Morgenstern” by Guy Bovet, and Rossini’s “William Tell” overture. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Doing it their way

The Urban Renewal Project features a Big Band horn section, a singer, and a rapper, and they perform upbeat originals and fresh interpretations of everything from jazz standards to recent hits. They play Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $48 includes dinner; $33 concert only. (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org. Another option for you: urpmusic.com.



Directed by Preston Sturges, Claudette Colbert stars in “The Palm Beach Story,” screening Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Saturday, January 6

We’ve had it!

“Enough!” is an evening (7 to 9 p.m.) of art and protest, and it’s taking place at ShockBoxx, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. From climate change through gun violence and sociopolitical issues, the event features work from Los Angeles to Chicago. (310) 989-4323 or go to shockboxxproject.com.

You just need a push, right?

A writer’s meetup takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the second floor conference room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Aspiring writers invited! (310) 318-318-0675 or go to redondo.org/library.

Shoot to kill

“LA Photographers” features the work of San Pedro photographer Ray Carofano (“Broken Dreams”) and Los Angeles photographer Anita Bunn (“Recent Work”), and it goes on display with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at South Bay Contemporary, SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. Curated by Peggy Zask. An artist talk and closing reception is set for Feb. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. Call (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

Tuesday, January 9Jessica Shattuck, author of “The Women in the Castle,” speaks about her WWII epic novel (as seen from the German point of view) at {pages}, a bookstore, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Talk and signing at 7 p.m. Purchase of the paperback (or hardcover) required for admission. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Wednesday, January 10

Kick up those legs

The West High School “Dance Concert” takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan.10 and 11, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $12. Call (310) 781-7171. ER