South Bay arts calendar for Jan. 25 to 31

Thursday, January 25“Three Dynamic Nights of Dance” takes place in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, as part of the 30th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance. Thursday night: A celebration of the life of African dance legend Baba Chuck Davis; Friday: dance troupes from Cleveland, Atlanta, Memphis, and New York City. Matthew Rushing of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be honored; Saturday: dance companies from Philadelphia, Dallas, Harlem, Dayton, and more, plus a performance by New York-based choreographer Kyle Abraham. All events begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $15 to $35. Much more online. (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Friday, January 26Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy star in the MGM romantic musical “Maytime,” screening Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., as well as Saturday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.“Movement in Time,” an art show featuring published Art Muzeo Magazine artists, with local artists and musicians, opens with a reception from 5 to 10 p.m. at CreationOvation Art Center Gallery, 550 Deep Valley Drive #113, Rolling Hills Estates. Through Sunday. More at creationovation.com.Singing Joe Cipolla performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Cafe, 30 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, and celebrates his 69th birthday at the same time. He’ll be joined onstage by Mike and Brian Creamer. (310) 376-9833 or go to thelighthousecafe.net.

Saturday, January 27

Movies with impact

Jon Fitzgerald discusses his book “Filmmaking for Change” from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the second floor meeting room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Fitzgerald is the co-founder of Slamdance and has been presenting the South Bay Film & Music Festivals for the past two years in Hermosa Beach. Free event; books will be available for purchase. (310) 318-0675 or go to redondo.org/library.



Bob Eubanks was a popular disc jockey at KRLA during the 1960s, and he’s the only living person to have produced The Beatles concerts all three years they toured America. “Backstage with the Beatles” is an evening of behind-the-scene stories, which Eubanks will recount as if they happened yesterday, with rare pictures and music by Beatles tribute band Ticket to Ride. It all takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $45, $40, $35. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.“Water & Wood,” featuring work by 70 artists and photographers, has its closing party from 4 to 9 p.m. at Resin, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. This is the second annual exhibition, hosted by the Hermosa Beach Artist Collective and curated by Rafael McMaster. (310) 297-0003 or email rafael@rafaelmcmaster.com.The “Dance and Drill Team Winter Show 2018” takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Ken Miller Recreation Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, and it features girls from kindergarten through 8th grade who have competed and performed in parades, competitions, and shows. Ticket donation, $5. For information call Ginna Muzingo at (310) 618-2326.

Sunday, January 28The “Wild & Scenic Film Festival” presents 13 movies in two hours at 4 p.m. in the Hermosa Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. We’ll visually explore sites from California to Mozambique and Utah to China. Online tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. All you need to know is at pvplc.org.Carl “Sonny” Leyland is a specialist in Boogie Woogie piano (in the Boogie Woogie Hall of Fame as well), and he performs at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Tuesday, January 30

Music of the here and now

Rafael Liebich brings us an evening of electric (not just eclectic) music, with guest musicians Alex Russell on violin and Aron Kallay on piano, at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Includes work by James Correa, Isaac Schankler, Tom Flaherty, David Kim-Boyle, Michelle Agnes, David Werfelmann, and a world premiere by Alexander Elliott Miller. Tickets from $21 to $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org. ER