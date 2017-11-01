South Bay arts calendar for Nov. 2 to 8

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Mayhem at the flower shop

The sci-fi musical “Little Shop of Horrors” is being presented by the Palos Verdes High School Drama Department in the school’s Multipurpose Room, 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates. It’s campy, it’s fun. Audrey I is a girl; Audrey II is a man-eating plant. Performances, Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $20 adults; and $15 students. (310) 378-8471 ext. 237 or go to pvhsdrama.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Classical seasoning

The Beach Cities Symphony presents “19th Century Masters” at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Barry Brisk conducts Schubert’s “Rosamunde” overture,” Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” suite (featuring Palos Verdes Ballet), and Beethoven’s “”Emperor” concerto, with pianist Mark Richman. Free. Pre-concert lecture at 7:15 p.m. Onsite parking is $3. Call (310) 539-4649 or go to BeachCitiesSymphony.org.

Xcellent

“Lipstick Sunset,” artwork by Exene Cervenka of the band X, goes on view with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Roade, Rancho Palos Verdes. Through Nov. 26. Call (310) 541-2479 or go to pvartcenter.org

Let’s fly to Italy!

“Roman Holiday,” with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. William Wyler directed and the film won two Oscars. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Music then and now

The Hausmann Quartet (violinists Isaac Allen and Bram Goldstein, violist Angela Choong, and cellist Alex Greenbaum) performs Joseph Haydn’s “Quartet No. 59 in G Minor, Op. 74 No. 3 ‘Rider’” and then (fast forward in time) Missy Mazolli’s “Quartet for Queen Mab” (2015). Takes place at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Making it tasty

LALALA presents the karate musical film “Sauce” at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It depicts the life of Junki Yoshida, the founder of Yoshida Sauce. Tickets, $20; $10. Call (310) 781-7171.

Mellow rock flavored

The Show Ponies perform at 8 p.m. in The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. With classic touches of Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles, they deliver a sassy blend of indie-folk, bluegrass, old-time country, and American roots-rock. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

You’ll never kick it

ShockBoxx presents the “Addiction Show,” opening with a reception on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. They’re in the Hermosa Arts District, 636 Cypress. (310) 989-4323 or go to shockboxxproject.com.

Does art make you laugh?

The El Segundo Art Association’s Fall 2017 show at the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., El Segundo, opens with a reception and awards ceremony at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “You’re Kidding,” and it explores the role of humor in art. Up through Nov. 30. Call (310) 524-2728 or go to elsegundoart.wordpress.com.

Step into granddad’s shoes

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society its holding its third annual “Dancing through the Decades – 1940s” gala from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. It’s like being transported back to the war years. Dancing, live music, dinner provided by the Bottle Inn and refreshments from Uncorked. Come in era-appropriate attire. Tickets, $85. All the details you need are at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

American Idol finalist

Casey Abrams brings his jazz/rock/blues tunes to the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $35, $30, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or to learn more: TorranceArts.org or iamcaseyabrams.com.

They made the scene

Exene Cervenka and John Doe of X, with Mike Watt & The Secondmen and Feels, perform at Brouwerij West, 110 E. 22nd St., Warehouse No. 9, San Pedro. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, $15 general; $75 VIP. Exene and John’s is an acoustic set, in case you’re wondering. Not sure about the others; you’ll have to ask them. Details at OneNightOnly.Live.

Sensation/Elation

CreationOvation Art Center & Gallery, 550 Deep Valley Drive #113, Rolling Hills Estates, has its grand opening from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be art, music, food, raffles and a silent auction. Learn more at creationovation.com.

Proud Mary and more

Fortunate Son performs the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival at 8 p.m. in The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. They also play John Fogerty solo hits. Tickets, $20 to $42. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Life’s over at 40?

The Senior Citizens Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Ken Miller Recreation Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Free. All items for sale are created by old timers 50 and older. Light refreshments. Free. (310) 320-5918.

People who love theater

“POPs 5th Annual Gala” takes place at 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Proud Bird, 11022 Aviation Blvd., Los Angeles. Puttin’ On Productions honors Michael and Cheryl Costa with POPs Inspiration Award, and the event includes cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, with entertainment by POPs students and staff. Tickets, $100; with VIP tickets $150. More at puttinonproductions.com/Gala.

Taste for something new?

The contemporary Choral Collective of Los Angeles, or C3LA, presents “American Breakfast” at 4 p.m. at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro. The group performs work by Missy Mazzoli and Michael Dellaira, as well as member-composers Matthew Brown and Saunder Choi. A subtitle for the concert is “ruminations on a contemporary America.” Tickets at c3la.org.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

You’re with the London audience

“No Man’s Land,” a play with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart is being broadcast live to cinemas from Wyndham’s Theatre, London, at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Part of the National Theatre Live Series. Tickets, $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Help someone else eat

Tiki McPherson & The Saved by Grace Band performs, this time with guest artists Brent George and Danielle Heath, from 1 to 3:30 at Suzy’s Bar & Grill 1141 Aviation, Hermosa Beach. Fifteen percent of all food and drink sales during this time goes to help His Table soup kitchen at Journey of Faith Church in Bellflower. (310) 279-6171.

Takes you back

“Tom Bopp – Songs of Comfort from Yon Days of Yore” takes place at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Time Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The pianist and singer escorts us through music from the Civil War up to the 1950s. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Some of them are spiders!

The “Weaving & Fiber Festival,” presented by way of the Southern California Handweavers’ Guild, is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Vendors, demonstrations, fashion show. Cash-only admission $6; from 4 to 12 years of age it’s $3. More at schg.org/festival.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Acting up

A free night of theater is being presented at 8:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, by a group of actors who have appeared on TV, on stage, and in films. It’s an evening of scenes from favorite comedies and dramas. See them up close! (310) 621-6303.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Masters of their craft

Artful Days, the monthly art lecture given by Mary Drobny, presents “Art of Northern Europe from 1400 to 1500 from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. You’ll be refreshed with names like Brueghel and Van Eyck, Flemish masters and more. Free. (310) 618-2376 or go to TorranceCA.gov.

What’s on at LA Opera?

“Nabucco,” with Plácido Domingo, and to bring you up to speed the Opera League of Los Angeles is presenting a talk from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free, and there will be light refreshments. (310) 318-0675 option 5 or go to redondo.org/library.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Modern movements

The Regina Klenjoski Dance Company presents the “RKDC Kids Show: Fall 2017” at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, November 9, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Students from all ages will show us what they’ve learned. Tickets, $13. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to rkdc.org.

On the road again

Long time on the music scene, Donna the Buffalo serves up a dish of cajun, folk, country, zydeco and more, and they’re playing at 7 p.m. in Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $17 in advance and $20 at the door. (310) 372-0035 or go to saintrocke.com. ER