South Bay arts calendar for March 22 to 28

Thursday, March 22The rock musical “Green Day’s American Idiot” is being performed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, as well as 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. show on Sunday, in the Campus Theatre of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. This ECC Theatre Department production is directed by Bill Georges, with music direction by Greg Mullen, vocal direction by Anthony Moreno, and choreography by Liz Hoefner Adamis. The show won two Tony Awards and, in addition to the title track, features tunes from “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” to “21 Guns.” Also being performed at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31. Tickets, $18 to $25. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Friday, March 23

Lovestruck, apparently

“Crazy for You,” the Gershwin musical, is being presented by Redondo Beach Performing Arts on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee, in the Redondo Union Auditorium, 1 Seahawk Way, Redondo Beach. Direction and choreography by Melissa Staab, musically directed by Michelle Bourque, and with Ray Vizcarra conducting the RUHS Pit Orchestra. Tickets, $10 in advance and $15 at the door or online. Details at ruhsdrama.com.



The Beach Cities Symphony presents “Love and Poetry” at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Conductor Barry Brisk begins with the Overture to Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide,” followed by Franz Liszt’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” featuring pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending,” with violinist Rebecca Rutkowski, and concluding with Maurice Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloe,” Suite No. 2. There’s a pre-concert lecture at 7:15 p.m. Free (onsite parking is $3). Call (310) 379-9725, (310) 539-4649, or go to BeachCitiesSymphony.org.Buster Keaton stars in “College,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.“A Melody for Prosperity,” presented by Thea A. Domingo, a senior student at Marymount University, takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a family-friendly musical concert. Tickets, $20, $10, $15. Call (310) 749-2876.Malinda McCollum, whose collection of short stories, “The Surprising Place,” are largely set in Des Moines, Iowa, reads from and discusses them at 7 p.m. in {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.Singing Joe Cipolla plays the Lighthouse Cafe from 6 to 8 p.m. That classic venue is located at 30 Pier Plaza, Hermosa Beach. (310) 376-9833 or go to thelighthousecafe.net.Puttin’ on Productions is holding auditions for young actors and students for their summer productions, “Seussical, The Musical,” at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Performances will be on August 3 to 5 at the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, directed by Luke Yankee. To learn more, pick up the phone and dial (310)546-5544 or email info@puttinonproductions.com.

Saturday, March 24“South Bay Stories,” produced by Jim Mueller and directed by Tony Torrisi, consists of several diverse people relating vignettes from their lives, and the range and intimacy makes for a riveting afternoon or evening. It’s taking place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. plus Sunday at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $20 at the door or go to buytickets.at/dmscreenplay“I Am Woman (An Evening of Entertaining Empowerment)” takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This soup du jour features Rena Strober (“Les Miz” on Broadway), comedian Wendy Hammers, and Amy Simon (star of the solo play “She’s History”). Tickets,$30, $25, $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.Adolfo Bioy Casares (a friend and collaborator of Jorge Luis Borges) wrote a surrealist novella back in 1940 called “The Invention of Morel,” and Stewart Copeland (former drummer with the Police) has turned it into an opera. It’s being presented by Long Beach Opera at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Tickets range from $49 to $150. Our review will be online this week. (562) 470-7464 or go to longbeachopera.org.“Extracorporeal (Beyond the Body,” curated by Edward Hayes, is dedicated to the lat artist Ana Mendieta, and it explores her aesthetic footprint in today’s contemporary art practices. Opens Saturday and continues through July 29 at the Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. (562) 437-1689 or go to molaa.org.

Sunday, March 25

Holy Week begins here

The St. Francis Church Choir and Orchestra are presenting “Stabat Mater” by contemporary Welsh composer Karl Jenkins at 4 p.m. in the church at 2200 Via Rosa in Palos Verdes Estates. Dr. Jeannie Cobb conducts. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 375-4617 or go to stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Flying to Neverland

The National Theatre Live Series, in a recorded performance, presents “Peter Pan” at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Sally Cookson directs this inventive production, which was co-produced with the Bristol Old Vic Theatre. Tickets, $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Monday, March 26

How worlds find common ground

“Karen Koblitz: Cultural Diplomacy” is a mid-career survey, and it opens at the El Camino College Art Gallery, located on the school campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The reception is Thursday, March 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Closed for spring break from April 9 to 12, but otherwise up through April 26. Gallery talk by the artist on Tuesday, April 3 at 1 p.m. Call (310) 660-3010.

Tuesday, March 27

Daisy does it

“Daisy Pulls it Off,” written by Denise Deegan and featuring Olivia and Sofia Jellen plus Isabella Blake Thomas, has a sneak preview reading at 6 p.m. and then 7 p.m.at Uncorked in Hermosa Beach. The play then runs from March 28 to 30 at the Second Story Theater in Hermosa Beach. Tickets at daisypullsitofftickets.eventbrite.com. ER