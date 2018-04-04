South Bay arts calendar for April 5 to 11

Thursday, April 5“Almost, Maine,” written by John Cariani, is being presented by the Torrance Theatre Company, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. The play consists of nine vignettes about love and loss, and it’s being directed by Gary Kresca. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., through April 15. Also Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m., as well as Thursday, April 12, at 7 p.m., the latter show followed by a Q&A with the cast. Tickets, $30. Call (424) 243-6882 or go to TorranceTheatreCompany.com.“7 Korean Artists” is the subject of a new show at Dekor Gallery, 445 W. Sixth St., San Pedro, and it’s open during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5 to 9 p.m. The opening reception is set for Saturday, April 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. (310) 831-1800.Michael Stearns Studio has relocated to the Loft Gallery, 401 S. Mesa St., San Pedro, and you can check out the new digs from 6 to 9 p.m. (official opening is April 21). On view, Stearns’ own work, “I Prefer Living in Color.” (562) 400-0544 or go to michaelstearnsstudio.com.

Friday, April 6The “2018 Universe Multicultural Film Festival” has it all, from filmmaker tributes to industry seminars, a film market and a red carpet fashion show. It take place Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in four venues, the Rolling Hills Community Center, the Peninsula Center Library, McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park, and the Malaga Cove Library. Tickets,$10 to $388. Call (310) 266-8559 or go to umfilms.org/Event.html.Grammy-nominated jazz singer Denise Donatelli performs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive,Torrance. It’s part of the Studio Cabaret Series. Tickets, $48 with dinner (chicken marsala, roasted corn, rice, and Caesar salad with sun-dried tomatoes), and $33 if you want to go hungry but still enjoy the show. (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.Gene Kelly stars in “Singin’ in the Rain,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.New York-based pianist David Kaplan performs at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.“Shrek Jr., The Musical” is being presented by the Metropolitan Educational Theatre Network/MET2 at 7:30 p.m.on Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Sunday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $28, $22. Call (310) 781-7171.

Saturday, April 7“Hungry” is another inventive art exhibition from ShockBoxx Gallery and it opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. at 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. The show looks at eating disorders and spans the subject from problem to solution. Rachel Daggett, the president of the South Bay Eating Disorder Coalition is hosting a fundraiser at the gallery on April 14. Through April 25. Call (310) 989-4323 or go to shockboxxproject.com.There’s a writers’ meetup from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Meet other scribes just like you. Free. (310) 318-0675 op. 5 or go to redondo.org/library.The 45th annual “Bunka-Sai Japanese Cultural Festival” takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Ken Miller Recreation Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Free. It’s all here: performances, exhibits, dance and music, flower arranging, calligraphy, a tea ceremony and Japanese food. More at TorranceSisterCity.org.There’s a studio open house (Studio F7) from 12 to 4 p.m. at Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. Food, drink, and chocolate chip cookies.

Sunday, April 8The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Ave. I, in Redondo Beach. They present Dixieland and traditional jazz in a live music format. The featured group is the Hotel Wolverine Jazz Band. Admission, $8 members; $12 non-members; $10 members of other clubs; and visiting musicians who come to play additional “sets” admitted free. (310) 376-2591.A storytelling workshop led by Mariana Williams takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Twelve residents are writing down a true story from their life (the first 90 minutes), and then after a casual lunch they’ll be performing it onstage in front of friends and family and who knows who else? Cost is $30. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.The San Fernando Valley Banjo Band plays at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.Pianist Einav Yarden has performed with more orchestras than you can imagine, but at 2 p.m. she’ll be playing at the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Her program includes Schumann, Bartok, Haydn, and Beethoven. Free; donations go to the artist. (310) 316-5574.The Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers perform Beethoven’s “Mass in C” as well as GeorgesTomb’s “Promise” at 7:30 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $45, $35, $25. See feature story, this issue. (310) 544-0403 ext. 221 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Tuesday, April 10

Strumming along

Solo guitarist TJ Brinjak performs from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s, 140 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Half of the tip jar goes to the Peter Zippi Memorial Fund for Animals. (310) 379-6171.

On your mark, get set, go

Bridget Duffy will paint an entire work in less than an hour when the Torrance Artists Guild meets from 7 9 p.m. in the Ken Miller Recreation Auditorium at Torrance Blvd. and Madrona, in Torrance. ER