South Bay arts calendar for April 12 to 18

Thursday, April 12“Almost, Maine,” written by John Cariani, is being presented by the Torrance Theatre Company, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. The play consists of nine vignettes about love and loss, and it’s being directed by Gary Kresca. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Closes Sunday. But tonight’s 7 p.m. show is special, because it’s being followed by a Q&A with the cast. Tickets, $30. Call (424) 243-6882 or go to TorranceTheatreCompany.com.Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds perform at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. The group also features Dana’s father, Ezra Idlet, on guitar, and Keith Grimwood on percussion and bass… the original 1970s duo, Trout Fishing in America. For tickets and information call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

Friday, April 13Contemporary jazz pianist Joe McBride brings his tribute to blues legend Ray Charles to the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The 8 p.m. show also features saxophonist Kenny Blake. Tickets, $35, $30, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org or check out jwpjazz.com/joemcbride.html.The 1924 silent film “Peter Pan” is screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. What’s really nice is that the film will be accompanied live on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.Cole Porter’s musical “Kiss Me Kate,” based on Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew,” plays Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Multipurpose Room at Palos Verdes High School, 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates. Additional dates: April 20 at 3 p.m., April 21 at 7 p.m., plus April 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets, $20 adults and $15 students. At the door, by calling (310) 378-8471 ext. 237, or by going to pvhsdrama.com.

Saturday, April 14

Just one more bite

“Hungry” is an inventive art exhibition from ShockBoxx Gallery and it’s on view through April 25. The show looks at eating disorders and spans the subject from problem to solution. Rachel Daggett, the president of the South Bay Eating Disorder Coalition is hosting a fundraiser at the gallery, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 989-4323 or go to shockboxxproject.com.



Resin Gallery presents two news shows, “About Wonder” and “Symbiosis: The Poetic Nature of Mutualism.” The former features 20 images, pared down from 38,000, shot by students in the Hermosa Beach Artist Collective (“16 Under 16,” because the 16 students are under age 16), taught by Rafael McMaster. The latter show highlights work done in collaboration. Think co-songwriters, for example. The reception takes place from 4 to 9 p.m., and Resin is located at 618 Cypress, Hermosa Beach. (310) 297-0003 or go to rafaelmcmaster.com.The Scottish Fiddlers of L.A. present their “Spring Concert” (and CD release celebration) at 7:30 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets are $12 at the door and kids under 13 are admitted free. (310) 266-8080 or go to scottishfiddlers.org.“A Book & A Movie” is being presented from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room in the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. You can pick up a copy of “Murder on the Orient Express” at the reference desk, if you haven’t already. After the film is screened there’ll be a discussion. Bring a sack lunch. Free, and you don’t have to have read the book to attend! (310) 524-2728 or go to eslib.org.A poetry workshop, for seasoned poets as well as beginners, takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the second floor conference room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. (310) 318-0675 op. 5, or go to redondo.org/library.Glass Half Full Theatre, with an original score by Mother Falcon, brings “Petra & The Wolf,” a contemporary version of Prokofiev’s children’s symphony, to the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The two shows, featuring large-scale puppets, are at 2 and 5 p.m., and tickets range from $10 to $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrance.arts.org. You can also access holdenarts.org/petra-and-the-wolf.Pianist Kariné Poghosyan performs Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5,” transcribed for piano by Franz Liszt, Khachaturian’s “Adagio” from the ballet “Spartacus,” transcribed by Matthew Cameron, and Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” transcribed by Guido Agosti, at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.APC Fine Arts Gallery, 1621 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance, presents new paintings by Ron Hust and Ron Libbrecht, and when they work together, Ron Squared. The opening reception takes place from 3 to 6 p.m., and the show is up through May 18. Call (310) 328-0366 or go to apcfinearts.com.The “34th Annual Harmony Sweepstakes Los Angeles Regional A Cappella Singing Contest, sponsored by the South Bay Coastliners Barbershop Chapter, takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the El Segundo Performing Arts Center (a euphemism for the El Segundo High Auditorium), 640 Main St., El Segundo. Six groups are competing, and last year’s winners, Top Shelf Vocal, is hosting the regionals. Tickets, $28 general and $10 for students. (800) 838-3006 or go to harmony-sweepstakes.com/losangeles.html.The Syncopaths put a spin on Scottish, Irish, and American folk musical traditions, and they perform at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. For tickets and more details, call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.South Bay Contemporary, SoLA Gallery presents “In Pursuit of Beauty” and it opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. This is the second in a series of exhibitions by the same artists (the first was in Tokyo last year and the third takes place in SoLA this coming August. The 15 artists were selected by Lore Eckelberry. The gallery is at 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, and the show is up through May 12. Free art workshops, Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 21, 28, and May 5. Call (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

Sunday, April 15The “Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival IV” screens at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The audience will select the “best of the fest.” Features bright young filmmakers from the world over. For tickets, call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Monday, April 16

And after we’ll eat Chinese take-out

The Cornet Chop Suey Jazz Band performs traditional jazz, swing, blues, and “big production” numbers at 7:30 p.m. on stage in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, on the corner of N. Pacific Coast Hwy and Diamond, in Redondo Beach. Tickets, $30 adults and $15 for students 22 and under. Details at southbayconcerts.org.

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Tuesday, April 17Have you read it? There’s a discussion of the book from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Coyotes eat pets and small, unintended children. (310) 318-0675 op. 5, or go to redondo.org/library.Palos Verdes Peninsula High School Choreo presents “Momentum 2018” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, April 17 to 19, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets are $13, and you can find out what all the hubbub is about if you pick up the phone and dial (310) 377-4888.