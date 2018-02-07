South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 8 to 14

Thursday, February 8“Hairspray the Musical” (based on the John Waters film) is being presented by North Torrance High School at 6:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $15. Call (310) 781-7171.

Friday, February 9Artist Joyce Welsh is presenting a two-day “Stained Paper Collage Workshop” (Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at CreationOvation art Center in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive #113, Rolling Hills Estates. Details at creationovation.com.“Million Dollar Quartet,” the musical about the day Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis jammed together at Sun Studios in Memphis, previews tonight and opens Saturday in the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Through Feb. 18. Tickets, $25 to $105. See feature, this issue. (714) 589-2770 ext. 1 or go to 3dtshows.org.

Saturday, February 10

Ode to a master songwriter

Vocalist Perla Batalla presents “House of Cohen”at 8 p.m in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This is a heartfelt tribute to Batalla’s late friend and mentor, Leonard Cohen. Tickets, $35, $30, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Cupid ain’t stupid

April’s Fools Comedy Improv Troupe performs a Valentine’s Day-themed show (you throw out the suggestions, and they run with it) at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Directed by Valerie Gorsuch and Sandy Marchese. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 318-1705 or go to AprilsFoolsImprov.com.



The Atlantic City Ballet has come all the way here to present “Sleeping Beauty” at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $30 adults and $15 for youths 17 and under. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.The Palos Verdes/South Bay Audubon Chapter is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a photo show in the Malaga Cove Public Library Art Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Curator Paul Blieden give a one-hour talk at 2 p.m. on how to take the best bird photographs. (310) 377-9584.Niki J. Crawford, she of the powerful and melodic voice, performs funk riffs and soulful, R&B rhythms at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets and information if you call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

Sunday, February 11The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club presents Dixieland and traditional jazz, and they meet from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Avenue I, in Redondo Beach. The featured band is the Royale Garden Jazz Band. Admission, $8 members, $12 non-members, and $10 if you belong to another jazz club. Visiting musicians who come to play additional “sets” allowed in free. (310) 376-2591.The Not-It’s! Is a Seattle-based “Kindie Rock” quintet that releases up-tempo albums and gives live concerts that introduce children to their first “rock show” experience. They’re parents themselves… so bring the entire family. They perform at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $20, $15, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.“Hurricane of the Heart,” a performance by the South Bay’s Andy & Renee and Hard Rain, takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. For tickets and details, call ( 310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

Monday, February 12

Art doesn’t keep still

“Moving Line” goes on view at the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, with an opening reception set for Thursday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m., and an artists’ talk on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. It’s a group show, and here’s who’s in it: Ahmet Arslan, Barbara Berk, Angie Bray, Robin Bush-Vance, Chenhung Chen, Marsia Alexander-Clarke, Joyce Kohl, Norm Looney, Karena Massengill, John Montich, Pierre Picot, Anne Scheid, Joann Tomsche, Philip Vaughan, and Cheryl Walker. Closed Feb. 19. Closes March 8. Call (310) 660-3010.

Tuesday, February 13TJ Brinjak performs on solo guitar from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 1141 Aviation Blvd., at Prospect, in Hermosa Beach. One-half of the tip jar goes to the Hermosa Beach Women’s Club. (310) 379-6171.

Wednesday February 14

A brush with talent

Presented by the Torrance Artists Guild, Joy Gonzalez endeavors to paint an oil painting called “Waves with Energy” in just one hour, starting at 7 p.m. in the Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Can she do it? Come watch and find out. ER