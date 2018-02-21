South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 22 to 28

Thursday, February 22“Mulan, Jr.” opens at Palos Verdes Intermediate School, 2161 Via Olivera, Palos Verdes Estates. Based on the Disney cartoon, Mulan is a young girl who disguises herself as a young boy in order to take her father’s place in the army. A story relevant to today’s headlines. Performances, Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., plus Saturday at 2 p.m. Also March 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and March 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets, $15 general; $10 students, seniors, and military. (310) 544-4816 or email seakinddrama@gmail.com.The annual “Dance Collaboration Effort,” presented by the West High School Dance Dept., takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Features student dancers from North, West, and South High Schools. Tickets, $12;$10. Call (310) 781-7171.

Friday, February 23“God of Carnage,” by Yasmina Reza (author of “Art”), plays at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Also next weekend, same schedule. Closes March 4. Tickets, $28. Call (424) 241-8040, email surfcitytheatre@gmail.com, or go to surfcitytheatre.com.“Beauty and the Beast,” presented by the Palos Verdes Performing Arts Conservatory, is a student-cast production opening in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $30 adults and $15 youths 17 and under. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.“Daddy Long Legs” is a musical in the spirit of Jane Austen and the Bronte Sisters and it opens at 8 p.m. in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Plays Thursday through Sunday and closes March 11. Tickets, $55 tonight, and thereafter $49 on Saturdays and Sundays and $47 on Thursdays and Fridays. (562)436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Saturday, February 24

Pictures from Lilliput

“The Miniature Art Show” features work 10×10” or smaller, and this collaboration with Brittany Davis of Beyond The Lines Gallery opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. at ShockBoxx Gallery, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. It’s only up for one week, so step on it! (310) 989-4323 or go to shockboxxproject.com.



Well, sorta. Humble Harry leads a Johnny Cash birthday tribute from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Hermosa Saloon, 211 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. He’s also got some help: vocalist Alyssa Barron, guitarist Bill Higgins, stand-up bassist Graham Chapman, and drummer Andre Lessman. (310) 374-9060, or call up H.H. himself at (310) 349-7623.“Dancing with the South Bay Stars VII” kicks off at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. South Bay “stars” are paired with professional dancers and then we’ll see who comes out on top. Patricia Kelly, wife of the late Gene Kelly, will be one of the judges. Tickets, $65, $45, $35. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.The 9th annual “Comedy Night,” presented by the El Segundo High School Band (in association with the South Bay Music Association), takes place at the El Segundo High School Performing Arts Center, 640 Main St., El Segundo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction and The Beach Cities Swing Band. The show features James P. Connolly, Big Daddy, comedienne Amy Anderson, and more. Tickets, $20 now and $25 at the door. Get them at sbmusic.org or call (310) 242-3722.The Palos Verdes Art Center is hosting an Edosenke School Japanese tea ceremony from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the exhibition “Minuro Ohira: Memory & Nature.” At 2:40 guests can enjoy a musical interlude performed on the Tsugaru shamisen. A narrated tea ceremony followed by a tea tasting and traditional Japanese sweets then follows. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Cost, $45, in advance. (310) 541-2479 or go to pvartcenter.org.“Sudrak Khongpuang: A Tale of Two Shores” opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at South Bay Contemporary/SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. The artist is showing work from her native Thailand as well as work produced in Palos Verdes. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

Sunday, February 25

A night to remember

The National Theatre Live Series production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” is being screened at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre,3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Simon Godwin directs, with Tamsin Greig as Malvolia, plus Daniel Rigby, Tamara Lawrence, Doon Mackichan, and Daniel Ezra. Tickets, $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Tunes we should all know

The South Bay Children’s Choir presents “An Afternoon of Classics” at 4 p.m. in the Campus Theatre of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They’ll be joined by pianist Beth Nam and soprano Jessie Tisdale. Tickets, $15 to $7. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to southbaychildrenschoir.com.

That commanding sound

Concert organist Isabelle Demers performs an organ recital at 4 p.m. in the Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. The program will include works by Buxtehude, John Williams (Harry Potter Suite), Mulet, Laurin, Mendelssohn, J.S. Bach, and Bonnet, performed on the church’s 1,900-pipe Glatter-Götz organ. Tickets, $20, also sold at the door. (310) 378-9353 ext. 1005.

Tuesday, February 27Author Bill Christine discusses his books, “They Left Their Hearts in San Francisco: The Lives of Songwriters George Cory and Douglass Cross” and “Bill Hartack: The Bittersweet Life of a Hall of Fame Jockey,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free; books will be available. (310) 318-0675, option 5, or go to redondo.org/library.Two new shows at the Getty Museum, “Paper Promises: Rare Early American Photographs” and “Cut! Paper Play in Contemporary Photography,” both on view through May 27. Details about both at getty.edu.

Wednesday, February 28

A candid conversation

LA Opera’s community educators are going to discuss “Candide” at 7 p.m. in the Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. The Leonard Bernstein opera has been playing downtown in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (310) 618-5959 or go to Library.TorranceCA.Gov.

Tips for photographers

Douglas Stockdale, founding editor of “The PhotoBook Journal,” gives a presentation at 7 p.m.at the Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. He’ll discuss the use of photobooks as a way of presenting one’s portfolio, as well as having it become a work of art in itself. Sponsored by the Photographic and Digital Artists Group. Admission for non-PADA members is $10 (but this enters you in a raffle for one of Stockdale’s books). (310) 541-2479 or go to pvartcenter.org.

Thursday, March 1

Another visual banquet

“Not Always So,” a mixed media exhibition, opens from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Loft in San Pedro during the First Thursday Art Walk. It’s a group show and features artists like Bernard Fallon and Astrid Francis. It’s also open during the Third Saturday Art Walk from 2 to 6 p.m., which is March 17 in case you don’t have a calendar handy. Ellen Cantor can tell you more: (310) 480-8794 or ellen@ellencantor.com. ER