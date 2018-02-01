South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 1 to 8

Thursday, February 1The Palos Verdes Historical Society isw presenting the second annual “Wine, Cheese and Chocolate” event from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Malaga Cove Library Lower Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Native resident Dana Graham will talk about the history of the Neighborhood Church and the building’s original owner, J.J. Haggarty. Suggested donation is $15 members and $25 non-members. Limited space, please RSVP at (310) 373-6018.“7 Painters” goes on view Thursday during the San Pedro First Thursday Art Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gallery 478, located at 478 W. Seventh St., San Pedro, with an artists reception on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. Featured are: Katy Crowe, Ron Linden, William Mahan, Jay McCafferty, Marie Thibeault, Ted Twine, and HK Zamani. Through March 31. Call (310) 732-2150 or (310) 600-4873.

Friday, February 2Alla Nazimova, a sensation in the silent era of film, stars with Rudolph Valentino in “Camille,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (no screening Sunday), in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The silent film will be accompanied live on the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.“Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” the Steve Martin cosmic comedy about an imaginary meeting between Picasso and Einstein in the year or two before they became famous, plays Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Orestes Arcuni directs. See story in last week’s Easy Reader. Tickets, $70 to $30. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.Joel Gaines & Friends perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, as part of the Studio Cabaret Series. The music is described as partly world music with a pinch of rock and a dash of pop, but a main seasoning of contemporary jazz. Tickets, $33 concert alone, and $48 if you’d like dinner (hearty beef stew, buttered noodles, and pub green salad). (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org. Or for more information about the performer go to joelgainesmusic.com.Richard Strauss wrote a melodrama for Narrator and Piano based on “Enoch Arden,” the 1864 poem by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, and pianist David Kaplan performs it while Sherman Howard recites it at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.The South Bay Chamber Music Society presents the Saguaro Piano Trio at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Recital Hall of the Music Dept. at L.A. Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington (on the north end of the campus; so bring your compass). An encore performance takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. The group consists of pianist Ellen Hwangbo, cellist Peter Myers, and violinist Luanne Homzy. The program features work by Beethoven, Robert Schumann, and Brahms. Free; donations appreciated. More at sbcms.

Saturday, February 3The Palos Verdes/South Bay Audubon Chapter celebrates its 40th anniversary with a photo show opening with a reception from 2 to 5 p.m.in the Malaga Cove Public Library Art Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Curated by Paul Blieden, and he’ll give a 2 p.m. talk on Saturday, Feb. 10. Call (310) 377-9584.“The Snow Queen,” presented by Redondo Ballet, Dance 1, Inc.” is set for 3 and 6 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. In the Hans Christian Andersen story Kay is under the spell of the Snow Queen, and is rescued by by the beautiful Gerda. Tickets, $30, $15. Call (310) 781-7171.“Power of Ten” opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at Shockboxx Gallery, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach, and features the visionary work of Mick Bacich, Mary Chabre, Michael Collings, Joe Fleming, Amy fox, Lisa Pedersen, Trenton Reynolds, Laura Schuler, Janice Schultz, and Tani Taylor. (310) 989-4323 or go to shockboxxproject.com.The Hillbenders, straight out of Missouri, bring to life the Who’s “Tommy” rock opera but in bluegrass style. If it’s as good as it sounds this is not a show to miss! Takes place at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets, information, by calling (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.Singing Joe Cipolla performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Cafe, 30 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, and around the 5 o’clock hour he’ll have some special guests. He says, “this show will be epic!” (310) 376-9833 or go to thelighthousecafe.net.

Tuesday, February 6

A once-happening place

Artful Days presents “Art of the Harlem Renaissance, 1919-1929,” a talk by Mary Drobny from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Among the artists she’ll discussed are James VanDerZee, Jacob Lawrence, and Augusta Savage. Free. (310) 818-2326 or go to TorranceCA.Gov.

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Wednesday, February 7“Hairspray the Musical” (based on the John Waters film) is being presented by North Torrance High School at 6:30 on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $15. Call (310) 781-7171.