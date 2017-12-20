South Bay arts calendar for Dec. 21 to 27

Thursday, December 21A murder mystery dinner show is set for 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday evening, but RSVPs are needed by today. The event, presented by Todd Elliot Entertainment, features a three-course meal and (not sure how this fits in) photos with Santa, strolling magic, music, dancing, and dance lessons. It takes place at the Aloft, 475 N. Sepulveda, El Segundo. Tickets, $79; must be 21 or over. Limited seating. More at swingentertainment.com.

Tuesday, December 26

Soundgarden

The South Coast Botanic Gardens, where people go to escape the noise of the city, is putting live and recorded music at various locations in the park to help us celebrate the winter season. Through December the program is called “Sounds of the Season,” and in January it’s being called “Rock the Garden.” Live music performances are held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and here’s the complete schedule, all taking place in the Rose Garden: Tuesday, Dec. 26: The Skinny Ties; Wednesday, Dec. 27: The Get Down Boys; Saturday, Jan. 6: Shin Kawasaki; Saturday, Jan. 13: Heather Hero Roberts; Sunday, Jan. 14: Shevy Smith; Monday, Jan. 15: The Get Down Boys; Saturday, Jan. 20: Heather Hero Roberts; and Saturday, Jan. 27: The Skinny Ties. Also, live DJ sets by VOX deejays held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $9 general; $6 students, seniors; $4 children ages 5 to 12. More at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Through December

Uncanned and tasty

“Cannery Row Revisited” is on view through the month at South Bay Contemporary: SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, and features work by some of the many artists who made Richard Stephens’ Cannery Row Studios the go-to place for local art and the bohemian vibe from roughly 1995 to 2010. Artists include Don Adkins, Allen Bollinger, John Cantu, Pete Chambers, Dillan Conniff, Miles Essmiller, Patty Grau, Carol Hungerford, Robi Hutas, Jerry Kotler, Kenny Koda, Jon La Mar, Larry Lubow, Bob Mackie, Paul Orvalla, Edie Pfeiffer, Michael Rich, Wilfred Sarr, Mariann Scolinos, Richard Stephens, Jean Shultz, Barbara St. John, John Teague, Bob Witte, and Pat Woolley. ER