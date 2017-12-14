South Bay arts calendar for Dec. 14 to 20

Thursday, December 14The annual “Opera Workshop,” featuring El Camino College’s top vocal performers, is set for 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre, on campus (where else?) at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The workshop, directed by Kevin Blickfeldt, showcases scenes from operas, oratorios, and musicals. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.“Mistletoe and Merriment,” presented by the Dance Center, takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Dancers from age three to 18 show off their ballet, jazz, lyrical, and hip hop skills. Tickets, $20 general; $10 children under 10. Call (310) 781-7171.

Friday, December15

Illuminations

“This Shining Night,” performed by the Mira Costa High School Choirs, begins at 7 p.m. in the MCHS Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. It’s the choir’s winter concert, directed by Michael Hayden, with pianist Mark McCormick. Tickets, $10 at the door, but students and seniors get in free (unless they want to give a ticket donation). Call (310)318-7337 or go to miracostachoirs.com.

More nightly brilliance

The Torrance Civic Chorale performs is “Holiday Light” concert at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The group sings old favorites and new choral gems, and will be joined by an instrumental ensemble. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or access TorranceCivicChorale.org.



The annual Christmas festival is happening at Old Town Music Hall on Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with a collection of classic Christmas comedies, which also includes Laurel and Hardy in “March of the Wooden Soldiers.” The theater is located at 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.Classical Ballet presents “The Nutcracker Highlights” at 7 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This event is designed to introduce children, teens, and even adults to the beauty of classical ballet. Tickets, $20 general; $10 non-general.

Saturday, December 16

Yes, meet the artists

The reception for Artlife Gallery’s “Holiday Art Exhibit” runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and there’ll be live music and refreshments as well as featured artists. Through Dec. 31. The gallery is located at 720 C South Allied Way, in Plaza El Segundo. (310)938-2511.

The founders of Dylanfest

Andy and Renee, long-time South Bay musicians who’ve been hosting the annual Dylanfest for a couple of decades now, perform the music of Bob Dylan at 2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. Free. (310) 524-2722 or go to eslib.org.



The “Cecile & Mighty Magic Wonderland” show features America’s Got Talent magician duo Cecile and Mighty, and they’re performing from 6 to 11 p.m. in the Ken Miller Recreation Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Several other notable guests are on the bill. Attire is strictly formal. Tickets, $55. For tickets and information call (626) 354-2377 or go to cecilemighty.com.Palos Verdes Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Norris Theatre, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $35 adults and $25 for children. Uta Graf-Apotol is the director. More at palosverdesballet.org.“Breakfast and a Visit with Santa” is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Torrance Cultural Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets are $20, and for reservations and registrations you must call (310) 618-2720 or stop by in person at the Registration Office at the West Annex of City Hall.South Bay Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. More than 100 dancers will take to the stage and perform Charles Maple’s choreography to Tchaikovsky’s original score. Tickets, $24 to $34. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Sunday, December 17

All decked out

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents its “Holiday Concert – A Latin Holiday (in Sandals and Sombreros)” at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The group celebrates carols from the Latin community, along with its annual carol-sing and such faves as Vince Guaraldi’s jazzy Peanut’s classic “Christmas Time Is Here.” Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or Diana at (310) 779-3072 or go to lcmasterchorale.com.

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Tuesday, December 19This month’s book discussion of the month is “The Bridge of San Luis Rey,” by Thornton Wilder, and it’s taking place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Senior librarian Erin Schoonover leads the way. (310) 318-0675 or go to redondo.org/library.The “South High School Winter Concert” starts its drum roll at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. This annual holiday concert features the concert band, jazz band, and choir. Tickets, $12. Call Tom King at (310) 533-4352 est. 7541.