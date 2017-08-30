South Bay arts calendar: Aug. 31 to Sept. 6

Thursday, August 31

This is the end, my friend

Strange Days, a Jim Morrison and The Doors tribute band, performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Octagon on the Redondo Beach Pier. This is the final RB pier concert of the summer, so don’t miss out. More at redondopier.com.

Friday, September 1

All aboard!

There’s no business like “Showboat” business, and the 1936 screen version from director James Whale screens Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10; seniors can sneak in for just $8. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Saturday, September 2

How much is a laugh worth to you?

Multi-platinum-selling comedian Bill Engvall makes a stop on his “Just Sell Him for Parts” tour, starting at 8 p.m. at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $165 to $185. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

All waxed up

“Resin,” billed as “an end of summer celebration at the intersection of art & surf,” opens with a reception from 4 to 9 p.m. at Hermosa Design, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. Works by 50+ artists! Through Sept. 9. More at hbartistcollective.org.

The jolly green giant

Auditions for those ages six on up to adults for “Shrek the Musical” take place at 1 p.m. this Saturday and next at the First Baptist Church of Palos Verdes, 28 Moccasin Lane, Rolling Hills Estates. It’s being presented through the South Bay Conservatory Premiere Musical Theatre Company. For details, what to bring and what to leave home, call (424) 262-9722 or go to southbayconservatory.com.

Sunday, September 3

Satur… Sunday in the park

Colour My World, a Chicago tribute band, performs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Polliwog Park in Manhattan Beach. It’s the last free summer concert in Manhattan Beach this year.

Monday, September 4

Raising the baton

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band presents “Across the Pond: Music from the British Isles” from 5 to 7 p.m. outdoors on the meadow at the South Coast Botanic Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Who will you be hearing? Gustav Holst, Eric Coates, Kenneth Alford, as well as Beatles, Rolling Stones, Adele’s “Skyfall,” as well as tunes from “My Fair Lady” and “Mary Poppins.” Tickets, $10; free for those 12 and under. (310) 544-1948 or go to pvsband.org. ER