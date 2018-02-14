South Bay art calendar for Feb. 15 to 21

Thursday, February 15Peter Heller, author of “Celine,” comes to {pages} a bookstore at 12 noon. He also wrote “The Dog Stars.” Located at 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Tickets, $20 includes book, and $34 includes book and box lunch from Kale and Coconuts. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Friday, February 16

Foot stompin’ music

Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps play Texas blues-rock at 7:30 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free. Donations accepted. (310) 377-6771 or go to rhumc.org.



“Million Dollar Quartet,” the musical about the day Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis jammed together at Sun Studios in Memphis, plays Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets, $25 to $105. It’s like a concert back in time. See feature, last issue. (714) 589-2770 ext. 1 or go to 3dtshows.org.“Beauty and the Beast,” presented by the Palos Verdes Performing Arts Conservatory, is a student-cast production opening in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m., through Feb. 25. Tickets, $30 adults and $15 youths 17 and under. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Saturday, February 17“God of Carnage,” the play by Yazmina Reza (author of “Art”), opens at 8 p.m. in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Additional performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Closes March 4. Tickets, $28. Call (424) 241-8040, email surfcitytheatre@gmail.com, or go to surfcitytheatre.com.“Lady Patriot,” written and directed by Ted Lange, receives a staged reading at 7:30 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The inner sanctum of Confederate president Jefferson Davis has been breached… Based on true events. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 781-7171.Firebird Balalaika, a group of musicians playing on traditional Russian instruments, the domra, the balalaika, and the bayan among them. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union Auditorium, on the corner of N. Pacific Coast Hwy. and Diamond, in Redondo Beach. Tickets, $30 general; $15 students 22 and under. (310) 316-1588 or go to southbayconcerts.org.“One Another,” a group art exhibition, has its Opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at Artlife Gallery, 720C South Allied Way, Plaza El Segundo, El Segundo. Featuring painting, photography, dioramas, sculptures, and an interactive installation by Lori Stanford called “Elephant in the Room.” Through Feb. 28. Call (310) 938-2511.Mrs. Murphy’s Chowder plays and sings Irish and Irish-American favorites at 2 p.m. in the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. Free. (310) 524-2728.“From Korea with Love…” features pianist So-Mang Jeagal, cellist Kyung Eun Choi, pianist Beth Nam, and Soprano Jungwon Choi, performing at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The program features works by Schumann, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Dvorak, Stravinsky, and Ravel. Free, donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574 or go to palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm.“Contrast,” the 38th South Bay Quilters Guild Quilt Show, takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Over 150 quilts on display. Tickets, $10; $9; children under 10 free. For advance tickets call Julie Limbach Jones at (310) 413-4316 or go to southbayquiltersguild.org.Jon Ng gives an artist talk at 3 p.m. regarding his exhibition “Above, Below, and Away” on view at Michael Stearns Studio 347, located at 347 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. Details at michaelstearnsstudio.com.Trio Ellas performs mariachi-inspired music with sparkling vocals at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets and details if you call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

