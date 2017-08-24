Advertisement
 Added on August 24, 2017  Bondo Wyszpolski

South Bay art calendar for August 24 to 30

“Mother and Child,” a group show with 27 artists, goes on view Monday at the El Camino College Art Gallery in Torrance. The opening reception is Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Through Sept. 21. Pictured, “Denial,” by Lynne McDaniel. (310) 660-3010

Thursday, August 24

Latin jazz by the sea? Abrakadabra plays it from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday) on the Redondo Beach Pier. It’s free. More at redondopier.com

Four science-fiction “classics” from the 1950s are being screened at the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo. “Tarantula” (1954) on Friday evening; “It Came From Outer Space” (1953) on Saturday afternoon; “Plan 9 From Outer Space” (1959) on Saturday evening; and “The Incredible Shrinking Man” (1957) on Sunday afternoon. Each show is $10; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org

Friday, August 25

Sci-Fi ‘50s

Dancing their butts off

The MDS Dance Company presents their “So. Cal. Annual Dance Competition” at 5 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Three levels of dance competition, from children through adult. Tickets, $15. Call Maria at (310) 494-1022 or go to mdsdancelife.com.

Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” about astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt and her female colleagues at the Harvard Observatory who acted as human computers, opens Friday in the International City Theatre, located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. Opening night tickets $55; otherwise $47 (Thurs., Fri.) and $49 (Sat., Sun.). Through Sept. 10. Pictured, Jennifer Cannon and Eric Wentz. Photo by Tracey Roman. (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org

Before those “hidden figures”

Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” is about astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt and her female colleagues at the Harvard Observatory who acted as human computers, and it opens at 8 p.m. in the International City Theatre, located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Todd Nielsen directs. Opening night tickets $55 (includes post-show reception with the actors); otherwise $47 Thursdays and Fridays, and $49 Saturdays and Sundays. Through Sept. 10. Call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

 

Saturday, August 26

Whole Lotta Love

Like Zeppelin performs its Led Zeppelin tribute from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Redondo Beach Pier. You’ll hear them from a mile away if they’re authentic. Free. More at redondopier.com.

Inaugural choral concert

The South Bay Chamber Singers perform selections by Duruflé, Debussy, Pärt, Whitacre, Hogan, as well as by the group’s Amy Gordon. 4 p.m. St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 456-7940. See story, this issue.

“Peggy Wiedemann: Solo Exhibition” features new work by the fiber artist. Reception on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Branch Gallery in Inglewood. Through Sept. 22. Pictured, “Batteries Not Included.” (310) 395-3880 or go to thebranchgallery.com

Art that branches out

“Peggy Wiedemann: Solo Exhibition” features work by fiber artist Peggy Wiedemann, who uses basketry techniques to create contemporary, one-of-a-kind sculptures. The reception takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Branch Gallery, 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Through Sept. 22. Call (310) 395-3880 or go to thebranchgallery.com.

 

Sunday, August 27

Surf, Sun, Summer music

Super Diamond performs with special guests Sam & Dane from 5 p.m. through sunset on the south side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Information at hbsummerconcerts.com.

Sweet home Alhambra

Lynette Skynyrd, all-girl rockers as the name suggests, perform their tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd from 5 to 7 p.m. at Polliwog Park in Manhattan Beach. Free. No dogs!

 

Monday, August 28

Forever bonded

“Mother and Child,” a group show that depicts the fundamental relationship between, well, mother and child, goes on view at the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. The opening reception is Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. An artist talk is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. Through Sept. 21. Call (310) 660-3010.

 

Wednesday, August 30

In point of fact

Sound FX bangs out pop rock from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Point, located on the corner of Rosecrans Ave. and Sepulveda Blvd., in El Segundo. ER

