South Bay Art Calendar for August 17 to 23

Thursday, August 17

Last one until next June

The last of this summer’s three art walks in Smoky Hollow and downtown El Segundo takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Fine art, live music, great food. More at elsegundoartwalk.com.

Musical spectrum

Living Color plays contemporary rock from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Octagon on the Redondo Beach Pier. It’s free. More at redondopier.com.

Murder! Mayhem! Macbeth!

Shakespeare by the Sea presents the Bard’s classic drama at 7 p.m. at the Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. It’s free, but parking is $10, no outside food is allowed, but you can spend big bucks onsite. (310) 217-7596 or go to shakespearebythesea.com.

Friday, August 18

From discoteque to convent

“Sister Act,” presented by the Torrance Theatre Company, is onstage at the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The show, based on the 1992 film of the same name, focuses on Deloris, who runs from a gangster husband and ends up leading the choir in a convent. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets, $35, $30, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancetheatrecompany.com.

Get in and drive

“Road to Utopia,” starring Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinee, at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. It’s a romp with sight gags and talking animals. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Make mine Macbeth!

Point Fermin Park is a nice setting for Shakespeare by the Sea’s production of “Macbeth,” staged at 8 p.m. Free. The park is located at 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. (310) 217-7596 or go to shakespearebythesea.com.

Saturday, August 19

It’s original, so grab it!

The Malaga Cove Art Show, featuring over 30 artists affiliated with the Palos Verdes Art Center, takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Malaga Cove Plaza, Palos Verdes Dr. W., between Via Chico and Via Corta.

They won’t be eclipsed

Elwood Moon plays classic rock from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Redondo Beach Pier, at the Octagon below Kincaid’s. Free. More at redondopier.com.

Meet ‘em, greet ‘em

There’s an artists’ reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at ArtLife Gallery, 720 C South Allied Way, Plaza El Segundo, in El Segundo. Live art, live music. (310) 938-2511.

Tamed, one more time

Shakespeare by the Sea closes its 20th season with “The Taming of the Shrew,” at 8 p.m. in Point Fermin Park, 807 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. (310) 217-7596 or go to shakespearebythesea.com.

Hey, it’s the 1920s!

The Queen Mary’s 13th Annual Art Deco Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday aboard the luxury liner at 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach. The Grand Ball (dinner, dancing, and the Dean Mora Orchestra) is Saturday’s highlight, while the Swingin’ Sunday Tea Dance is set for Sunday. Ticket prices vary. More at queenmary.com/events/art-deco-festival/.

Sunday, August 20

A band with an edge

Hollywood U2 performs its tribute to U2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Polliwog Park in Manhattan Beach. It’s free, but leave your dog and barbecue getup at home.

Gratefully yours

Day of the Dead, featuring Cubensis, with special guest Melvin Seals from the Jerry Garcia Band, and others, perform at 5 p.m. to sunset on the south side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. This is the third of four Hermosa Beach summer concerts. Free. More at hbsummerconcerts.com.

Barbershop quartets

The South Bay Coastliners and the Westminster Chorus (with guest quartets) host a free ice cream social from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Torrance. Ice cream sundaes served all day. Free; donations appreciated.

Pumping out the sound

Organist Mark Herman performs music by Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Harry Warren and others at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Herman gives silent film presentations around the U.S. and abroad. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Learn to be funny

Working comedian Jeff Capri teaches a five-week class, with four three-hour classes and a friends-and-family “graduation” performance. Ages 18+ and they take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sundays beginning August 20. Classes, $299 per person. They take place at the Sunset Learning Studio, 1203 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. You can phone him at (310) 598-1219, email Ha@comedyclass.lol, or go to comedyclass.lol.

Wednesday, August 23

Shall we dance?

The Salsa Allstars Trio performs Latin and salsa music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Point, located at the corner of Rosecrans Ave. and Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo. Okay, have fun. See you there. ER