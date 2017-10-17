South Bay 2017 Dining Guide

- Home
Hermosa Beach Pumpkins in the Park Parade
The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Park jump started Halloween on Saturday, October 14 with its 11th Annual Pumpkins in the park festival at Edith Rodaway Friendship Park. …
Beach Food – Here Comes Hermosa
What began as a “social experiment” in downtown Hermosa has become a dining phenomenon…
Still life with Chef Guidone: Mangiamo’s longtime owner turns his attention to painting
by Mark McDermott Ron Guidone has always been practical about art. Guidone…
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, beach tennis, running, volleyball and more
Volleyball: VIBE Volleyball Lab will be holding a Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament and Raffle…
Mira Costa sweeps first Bay cross country meet on home course
By Randy Angel Mira Costa’s cross country program made the most of its new…
Palos Verdes kicks Redondo’s football team off the hill
By Randy Angel Playing daytime games at Palos Verdes High School has been a…
Dancing on Water at the Hotdoggers Longboard Contest in Hermosa Beach (Video)
The Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers Longboard Surf Contest took place October 7th at the south…
Jimmy Miller Foundation hosts 13th Annual Surf Festival in Manhattan Beach
Over 100 surfers, from groms to pros, participated in the 17th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta on Sunday at 40th Street in Manhattan Beach. …
Hermosa Beach delivers in Hermosa fashion for Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers Surf Contest
The wind was offshore. The air and water were 70 degrees. And a south swell was delivering head high sets. But being Hermosa and being fall, the winter sandbars hadn’t formed and the waves were closing out close to shore for the Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers contest.…
Chasing the perfect cup
If Jeff Melodia’s caddy had preferred tea, he would be in a different business…
Bretons come to the beach [Restaurant review]
It makes sense that the most popular variant of French cuisine in California is…
Intriguing Italian on Pier Avenue [restaurant review]
Once in awhile I get reminded that the logical explanation for something is often…
Opera star Patricia Racette sings locally
La Scala to Lawndale Acclaimed soprano Patricia Racette and Long Beach Opera make their…
South Bay arts calendar for Oct. 12 to 17
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 Pushed and pulled by art “Centrifugal Force: New Work,” by Tom…
Can you escape the mortuary basement?
Let’s See You Get Out of This! The “Mortuary Mystery” is an escape room…
Letters to the editor 10-12-17
Business and beaches: Manhattan Beach developer Matt Morris
This year the Manhattan Beach Community Development Department will issue about 170 new housing permits and an additional 980 remodel permits. They handle about 80 visits to their counter daily.…
Letters to the Editor 10-5-17
