Small surf, but plenty of it at Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta
The 13th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta attracted over 150 competitors and their families and friends for a day long contest the matched weighted, 5-surfer teams. The contest was held Sunday, October 15 at 40th Street in Manhattan Beach. The surf was small and fast, but an offshore wind created plenty of opportunities for fun rides. Sponsors included the LA Kings and Fresh Brothers Pizza, who provided lunch. Firewire Surfboards provided a larger quiver of demo boards.
The Jimmy Miller Foundation provides ocean therapy for the physically and mentally ill, including military veterans. The therapy includes surf lessons for wounded veterans from the Veteran’s Hospital in West Los Angeles and at Camp Pendleton. For more information visit JimmyMillerFoundation.org. ER
1st place: Andy Dellenbach, Amanda Dellenbach, Aaron Osten, Fabian Delgado and Koa Balk who subbed in for Mark Gerold.
2nd place: Chris Druliner, Chris Frohoff, Casey Pape, Ava Pape and Tiani Shaw who subbed in for Dickie O’Rielly
Trilogy Best Performance by Female: Tiani Shaw
Fresh Brothers Pizza Best Performance by a Grommet: Koa Balk
Spyder Surfboards Best Wave: Chris Frohoff
Spy Best Wipeout: Alex Abad
Richer Poorer Best Performance by a Family: The Dellenbachs
Los Angeles Kings Pure Surfing Experience: Chris Drulinerand Rachel Whitaker
ET Surfboards Beach Lounger Award: Pape and Shaw Families
Photos by Steve Gaffney
You must be logged in to post a comment Login