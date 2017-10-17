Small surf, but plenty of it at Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta

The 13th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta attracted over 150 competitors and their families and friends for a day long contest the matched weighted, 5-surfer teams. The contest was held Sunday, October 15 at 40th Street in Manhattan Beach. The surf was small and fast, but an offshore wind created plenty of opportunities for fun rides. Sponsors included the LA Kings and Fresh Brothers Pizza, who provided lunch. Firewire Surfboards provided a larger quiver of demo boards.

The Jimmy Miller Foundation provides ocean therapy for the physically and mentally ill, including military veterans. The therapy includes surf lessons for wounded veterans from the Veteran’s Hospital in West Los Angeles and at Camp Pendleton. For more information visit JimmyMillerFoundation.org. ER

1st place: Andy Dellenbach, Amanda Dellenbach, Aaron Osten, Fabian Delgado and Koa Balk who subbed in for Mark Gerold.

2nd place: Chris Druliner, Chris Frohoff, Casey Pape, Ava Pape and Tiani Shaw who subbed in for Dickie O’Rielly

Trilogy Best Performance by Female: Tiani Shaw

Fresh Brothers Pizza Best Performance by a Grommet: Koa Balk

Spyder Surfboards Best Wave: Chris Frohoff

Spy Best Wipeout: Alex Abad

Richer Poorer Best Performance by a Family: The Dellenbachs

Los Angeles Kings Pure Surfing Experience: Chris Drulinerand Rachel Whitaker

ET Surfboards Beach Lounger Award: Pape and Shaw Families

Photos by Steve Gaffney