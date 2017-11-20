Advertisement
Sloopys in Manhattan Beach (video)

File this one under institutions and icons

File this one under institutions and icons because in this episode Civic Couch visits Sloopy’s Beach Cafe in Manhattan Beach and yes, they even try the sushi burrito.  Additional thanks to Mark Lipps and the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce for helping to set it up. Host Steve Napolitano sits down with Sloopy’s Beach Cafe owner Peter Kim to discuss the north Manhattan Beach restaurant.

Brad Jacobson

