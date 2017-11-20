Sloopys in Manhattan Beach (video)

Hermosa Beach surfer rescued after breaking neck in large Manhattan Beach swell Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was rescued by fellow surfers after being slammed to the bottom by a large wave and breaking his neck Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach. Klauer was taken to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center, where on Monday, he was listed as being in stable condition.…

Big swell rewards South Bay Boardriders Club’s patience Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday, in El Porto.…