 Added on April 12, 2018  Teri Marin  

Slider Stop: Best of the Beach 2018 Sliders

Slider stop sliders are almost too cute to eat. Photo by JP Cordero

People love Slider Stop because everything about the experience is fun. Little sandwiches are served with a dizzying variety of flavors, and you can mix and match a few and have a varied and interesting lunch. When the sliders arrive they’re not only tasty, they’re cute. Any time you stop in you’ll see people taking pictures to upload to their social media.

Slider Stop

2315 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach

(310) 214-5200

sliderstop.com

Runner-up:  Baja Sharkeez

52 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-0004

3600 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-8811

Sharkeez.com

 

by Teri Marin

