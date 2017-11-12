Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk becoming an entertainment festival

by Kevin Cody

Skechers President Michael Greenberg expressed just one regret at the the Ninth Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk on Sunday, October 29. Tommy Lasorda, the Friendship Walk’s most popular supporter was absent for the first time in the Walk’s nine year history. But Greenberg wasn’t nearly as disappointed as Lasorda would be that day. He was attending the the World Series in Houston, with hopes of winning his third World Series ring. The former Dodger general manager led his teams to championships in 1981 and 1988. That night the Dodgers lost a heartbreaking, and ultimately decisive, 10 inning game, 13 to 12. But even with Lasorda absent, it wasn’t a bad day for the Friendship Walk. Over 14,000 walkers helped raise over $1.8 million for local education foundations and the Friendship Foundation, which provides peer group mentoring for special needs children. The walk is the largest fundraiser in the country for special needs children. Since the walks founding founding in 2009, it has raised nearly $8 million.

Supporters walked 3.2 miles from the Manhattan Beach pier to the Hermosa Beach pier and back. Upon returning to the pier, they enjoyed an entertainment festival featuring celebrities from presenting sponsor Nickelodeon, media sponsor NBC4 Southern California and Skechers. Among the celebrities were Brooke Burke-Charvet, legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and fitness icon Denise Austin. The Walk also featured numerous teen celebrities, including This Is Us stars Logan Shroyer, Niles Fitch, Parker Bates and Mackenzie Hancsicsak. Performers included recording artist Asia Monet, NBC’s Little Big Shots’ Kieran Tamondong, America’s Got Talent duo Artyon and Paige, Nickelodeon star Ciara Wilson, fand dance sensation Larsen Thompson. The National Anthem was led by actress/singer Jada Facer. ER

Photos by Will Hartman – Desert Rose Photography

Photos by Brad Jacobson/Easy Reader (CivicCouch.com)