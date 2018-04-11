Advertisement
 Kevin Cody

Skechers murals kick off Manhattan Beach public art initiative

Glen Reimart, of Manhattan Beach, and Alyssa Whitrock, of Hermosa Beach, join several hundred local residents witnessing the unveiling of Skechers’ new glass mosaic. Photo by Kevin Cody

Mosaic murals inspired by the Manhattan Beach Pier at sunset and the marine aquarium at the end of the pier were unveiled Wednesday evening on the walls of the newly expanded and remodeled Skechers flagship store, at the corner of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Manhattan Beach Avenue.

“This is Skechers’ gift to Manhattan Beach’s public arts program,” Skechers CEO Michael Greenberg said at the mural unveilings. The Manhattan Beach city council recently announced a new public arts initiative, to be funded by nearly $1 million from development permits.

The murals were designed by Rachel Rodi, an instructor at the Institute of Mosaic Art in Berkeley. She  said the two murals required a crew of 14 glass cutters and over 2,000 work hour to complete.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach.

