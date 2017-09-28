Hermosa Beach and Loreto: Sister Cities, standing together

Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey and Professor Arely Arce Peralta, mayor of Loreto, Mexico, each hold plaques presented by the other at a stage erected on Pier Plaza on Sunday With them are state Senator Ben Allen, Aret Frost, office assistant to Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, and the members of the Loreto City Council. The group had gathered on Pier Plaza to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of sister city relations between Hermosa and Loreto. The event featured mariachi music, folklorico dancing, and the unveiling of a new statue honoring Loreto Plaza on the north side of the Pier Plaza. Photo by Ryan McDonald