Shipwreck on Rosecrans

Lifeguards rescued sailors aboard a sailboat in distress in heavy winds early Saturday evening. A powerless 28 ft. sailboat drifted near the surf break at a little after 6 p.m. Saturday. Winds were 20 knots. Lifeguards responded to the boat’s distress call. Two rescue swimmers helped bring the ship safely near shore, and then the Baywatch boat and another rescue boat towed the boat away. “Nobody was injured,” LA County Lifeguard Capt. Tom Seth said. “The reason the vessel was in distress was an engine failure. We towed the boat to safety.” Photo by Gus McConnell