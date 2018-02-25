SB Boardriders take to the air in ET surf contest in Manhattan Beach

Small waves and a steady offshore wind offered ideal conditions for taking to the air during the South Bay Boardriders ET Surf contest at 26th Street in Manhattan Beach on February 10. Los Angeles County Lifeguard Shane Gallas won the Open Men’s division. South High’s Parker Browning landed a 360 in an early heat, but couldn’t find a fast enough wave to repeat the feat in the finals. He finished second and Mira Costa’s Alex Fry was third. Mira Costa’s Charlotte Sabina, in her first Boardrider contest of the season, won the open women’s division. Fellow Mustang Morgan Seth was second Ava Miller was third.

The next SBBC contest is sponsored by Surf Concepts and will be held Sunday, Mar. 4 at 45th Street in Manhattan. Dive N’ Surf will sponsor the next contest on Saturday, March 24 at 26th Street in Manhattan Beach. The final contest of the SBBC series will be sponsored by Spyder Surf at the Manhattan Beach pier on April 21. The winners of the SBBC contest series and the club’s Big Wave Contest will be announced on Friday, April 27 during a celebration of South Bay Surf culture at the Hermosa Beach Community Center. The evening will be co-hosted by the Boardriders Club, the Hermosa Historical Society and the Surfer Walk of Fame. On the following day, April 28, the 2018 Surfer Walk of Fame inductions and the Spyder Surf Festival will be held at the Hermosa Beach pier, beginning at 11 a.m. The 2018 inductees are Kip Jerger, Scott Daley and Candy Calhoun.

Photos by Scott Harris