Saudi Hip Hop artist performs free concert in Hermosa Beach

The aerospace and defense industries have played an important part in the evolution of the beach cities for several decades. The combined population of El Segundo and the three beach cities of Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach was just over 63,000 in 1950. Over the next decade the Department of Defense funneled $50 billion into the California aerospace industry. By 1970, the population here doubled to just over 125,000 residents, not far off from what it is today.…