Saudi Hip Hop artist performs free concert in Hermosa Beach
In 1994, Qusai Kheder, then 16, became the first Saudi to record a rap song. He performs a free concert Saturday, August 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater, at the corner of Pier Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. Quasi fuses Arabic and American hip hop and is the host of the Saudi television show “Arabs Got Talent.” His Hermosa Beach performance is presented by the Middle East Institute and underwritten by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.
