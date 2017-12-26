Santa and his elves take a much needed break to go surfing in Manhattan Beach (Video)
December has been a long month preparing for the big day for Santa and his elves. All the hard work payed off, they finished all of their task before Christmas and took a well deserved break. They grabbed their boards and hit the surf. Surfers: Santa : Mike Siorida Female Elf: Morgan Sliff Male Elf: Jonesea Music: The Christmas Song Performed by: Matt Robinson and Hudson Ritchie Video by Civic Couch
