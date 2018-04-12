Saint Rocke: Best of the Beach 2018 Live music club

There’s something almost mystical about certain rooms that invite the spirit of live music. Plenty of rooms have stages and great sound systems and the other technical components meant to make amplified music transcendent; very few have that unnameable quality that makes songs come to life. Saint Rocke has it, and locals know it; the Hermosa Beach club founded by Allen Sanford has won this award for 10 years running.

“Creating a good room requires some essential ingredients like sound systems and stages, but a great room is made by vibe and culture,” Sanford said. “It’s a room full of songs and memories, and each person who comes and creates a memory adds to the energy of a room. When I mention Saint Rocke in conversation, there is always someone with a story — ‘Remember that show? Remember this show?’ Over time, that energy contributes to the mysticism of a great room.”

The venue has also been successful because of its bookings; its local shows, ranging from reigning local rock goddess Kira Lingman to the happily never-ending Cubensis jam to the epic appearance of Pennywise, are expertly curated. Just as significantly, Saint Rocke is the only local club where nationally touring bands perform. Bands that rarely play in such intimate settings regularly appear at Saint Rocke — last month, for example, the truly legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry graced the stage.

“Saint Rocke literally saved live music in the South Bay,” Sanford said. “I went to Club Caprice in its waning days when I turned 21, and I didn’t see another live ticketed show locally until I opened Saint Rocke. I love live music, and I love Naja’s and other places that do live music, but there is something about seeing bands you’ve heard on the radio or grew up listening to in person. Saint Rocke has become the de facto place for live shows in the South Bay, and I think that’s worked for our community… an alternative to driving north to see live music.”

Saint Rocke

142 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-0035

saintrocke.com

Runner-up: Lighthouse Cafe

30 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9833

thelighthousecafe.net