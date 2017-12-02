RUHS teachers get trauma kit training

Redondo Beach Police Officer Lauren McNeely lectures before a room of Redondo Union High School teachers. RBPD officers trained RUHS teachers how to use trauma kits over two days of one-hour sessions. Photo by David Mendez

by David Mendez

The Redondo Beach Police Department’s quest to equip Redondo teachers are to take care of their students in case of emergencies has extended to ensuring that they can treat those injured while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.

With the help of the Redondo Beach Police Foundation and the Los Angeles Kings, RBPD officers spent two days, on Nov. 16 and 17, training Redondo Union High School teachers how to use trauma kits, outfitted with tourniquets, splints, bandages and chest seals.

“[I was surprised] learning that bullet holes don’t always bleed — that you’re not always going to see them,” said teacher Jaime Fernandez. “It’s sad that we have to do this, but at the same time we need it.”

The program was initially shocking to teachers, said RBPD Detective Jenna Wolfinger.

“It took them time to get used to the idea…it was a little scary to think about. But now they feel empowered — this is stuff they can do to save a life, they can learn it in a one-hour class.”

The mindset that needed to change, said RBPD Sgt. Corey King was that teachers needed to be proactive.

“We got the same thing talking about active shooters,” King said. “After training, they know they have a game plan — they have the confidence, and if something happens, they’re ready.”

Trauma kit training was a continuation of the Run, Hide, Fight program that RBPD has taught in Redondo since 2015. The kits were funded through the Kings Care Foundation, which contributed $50,000. The kits are now in every classroom throughout the district.

“When Chief Kauffman came to us with this initiative, we grabbed it right away,” said Kings COO Kelly Cheeseman. “We’re reminded every day how important it is, even recently, within our own organization.”

Kings employee and Redondo Beach resident Christiana Duarte was one of 59 people killed during a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1. Several RBPD officers were at the shooting, off-duty, and used their tactical medical training to triage and treat wounded.

“[Christiana] had a profound impact on our organization in a very short period of time,” Cheeseman said. “It’s a testament to who she was and the legacy she would leave that we recognize her and her family, and continue to do things like this to make sure we don’t forget.”