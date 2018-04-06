RUHS students host CPR training

by David Mendez

Redondo Union High School students and staff covered the basics of CPR on Saturday, thanks to an educational event held by the RUHS Red Cross Club.

Eighty-nine people were CPR certified during the free, three-hour course, made possible by an $800 grant offered to the club by the American Red Cross.

“Most of the class is doing this for the sake of repeating it constantly, creating muscle memory for when someone does require CPR,” said RUHS sophomore Nicholas Hammons, the Red Cross Club Vice President. “The more people learn about CPR, the safer everyone will be.”