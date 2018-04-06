Advertisement
 Added on April 6, 2018  David Mendez   ,

RUHS students host CPR training

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

RUHS Red Cross Club members Nicholas Hammons, Yuxuan Hu, Jenna Gulamani and Nasim Khorasani. Photo by David Mendez

by David Mendez

Redondo Union High School students and staff covered the basics of CPR on Saturday, thanks to an educational event held by the RUHS Red Cross Club.

Eighty-nine people were CPR certified during the free, three-hour course, made possible by an $800 grant offered to the club by the American Red Cross.

American Red Cross instructor Amanda Hidalgo (right) oversees RUHS students as they practice airway clearing techniques. Photo by David Mendez

“Most of the class is doing this for the sake of repeating it constantly, creating muscle memory for when someone does require CPR,” said RUHS sophomore Nicholas Hammons, the Red Cross Club Vice President. “The more people learn about CPR, the safer everyone will be.”

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by David Mendez

David Mendez is the beat reporter for Redondo Beach. If you've got tips, questions, or just want to talk, feel free to reach out on Twitter, via email or by phone, at 424-269-2834.

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login