Ruby remembered as ‘everyone’s friend,’ at paddleout in Redondo Beach
Several hundred surfers and photo fans of Randy Ruby’s memorial paddleout Saturday morning at Torrance Beach. The day was picture made for photos of the kind Ruby was famous for — Torrance surfers inside overhead barrels on a warm glassy day. Mayor Bill Brand announced that the city will place a memorial bench on the Esplanade, above Torrance Beach where Ruby liked to photography surfers and meet with friends.
Photos by Kevin Cody
