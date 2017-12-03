Ruby remembered as ‘everyone’s friend,’ at paddleout in Redondo Beach

Big walled out surf hits the South Bay beaches (video) Anyone who knows the South Bay understands that early winter big swells have no…

Hermosa Beach surfer rescued after breaking neck in large Manhattan Beach swell Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was rescued by fellow surfers after being slammed to the bottom by a large wave and breaking his neck Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach. Klauer was taken to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center, where on Monday, he was listed as being in stable condition.…