 Added on October 31, 2017  Brad Jacobson

Roman Aroma, an authentic Italian Gran Caffé in Redondo Beach (video)

Roman Aroma, an authentic Italian Gran Caffé in Redondo Beach

An authentic Italian Gran Caffé in Redondo Beach… yep! In this epidsode of Two Minute Review they feature Roman Aroma in Redondo Beach. Roman Aroma offers espresso, beers,wines,Panini e Taglieri, gelato and much more. Host Steve Napolitano gets a tour from Brooklin Davis of the Italian restaurant. Video shot by Civic Couch

