Rolling Hills Country Club adds golf director Derek Lane to staff

Derek Lane has been named Director of Golf at Rolling Hills Country Club. The course is nearing completion of a two-year-long, $75 million redesign by Scottish golf course designer David McLay Kidd. The course is scheduled to reopen next month.

Lane joins RHCC from the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Course, named one of the Top 20 courses in California by Golf Magazine. He formerly served for 14 years as Director of Golf at The Quarry, in La Quinta. The Quarry was named one the “Top 100 Golf Courses in America” by Golf Digest.

In 2008, Lane was recognized as the PGA Desert Chapter Professional of the Year.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Lane said. “The combination of a 7,150 yard David McLay Kidd championship golf course, the enormous practice facilities, and the spectacular new clubhouse should place Rolling Hills Country Club among the most elite country clubs in California — if not the nation.”

Lane will oversee a teaching staff led by PGA professional Blair Harkins, who continues as RHCC Head Golf Professional.

Lane said RHCC should reopen in mid-November after a $75 million renovation that required nearly 2.5 years to complete.