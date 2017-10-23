Rock and Brews Restaurant In Redondo Beach
Rock and Brews in Redondo Beach is featured in this episode of 2 Minute Reviews. Host Steve Napolitano sits down with managing partner Jon Mesko to discuss the Redondo Beach restaurant. Rock & Brews is an energized dining and entertainment concept offering affordable, high quality American comfort food and a broad selection of international and craft brews, while immersing guests in a family-friendly rock ‘n’ roll experience unlike any other. This video was produced by Civic Couch.
