Return of Banzai Beach, New Mexican Eatery in Redondo, Venetian Holiday Fare, and more dining news

A La Carte column for 14 December 2017

Banzai back… A name we never thought we’d see again is back. Banzai Beach occupied the upstairs space from 2006 to 2014 and during its existence was a sushi bar, all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant, and tiki bar, all the while also serving Italian food. They have returned as a sushi bar and teppanyaki steakhouse in the more pedestrian-friendly spot that used to be McColgan’s Pub. The redecorated space looks great, and it will be interesting to see if they catch on this time (934 Hermosa Ave.)…

And Coming Attractions… Work seems to be going quickly at Serve, the former Tammie’s Corner in south Hermosa. They have brought in chef Geoff Perea, who has previously worked at high-end restaurants such a the Valley Hunt Club in Pasadena and several resorts in Orange County. According to owner John Mesko, the intention is to offer something for both the locals who stop in for an everyday breakfast and those with more adventurous ideas. Watch for an opening in January…

Down the road in Redondo, Enrique’s Cantina will be opening in the former CJ’s Pantry location just south of the pier on Catalina. The chef will be Colin Colville, who opened Zazou and worked at several South Bay restaurants, and the style will be contemporary rather than traditional. They will have a full bar and be opening sometime in January…

And a South Bay success story… The Baja California Fish Tacos location at Inglewood and Artesia has been so popular that they’re opening a new branch on Grand Avenue in El Segundo. The space that used to be Orleans & York isn’t very big and will probably be packed if the success in Redondo is anything to go by. Watch for an opening next month…

Best Kept Secret… Andrew’s Cheese Shop is open in Manhattan Beach, though you wouldn’t know it unless you happened to walk by. Their phones aren’t hooked up yet, and even the website and Facebook page for their sister location in Santa Monica don’t have the information. So how do you find it? Just start on the west side of Highland at Manhattan Beach Boulevard and keep smelling every business until you scent a ripe camembert. Or if you’re in a hurry you could just go to 1142 Highland and thereby miss the aroma of a Japanese restaurant, jewelry shop, and a real estate business. They have an impressive selection of cheese, though their wine and beer racks are empty for now. Longtime locals may remember when The Big Cheese, the city’s first dedicated cheese store, had a long run on PCH. Having one again is a sign of civilization…

The Day Before The Day, And The Day After… There are all sorts of European holiday traditions, and we in the South Bay are fortunate to be able to enjoy two that are rarities in the LA area. On December 24 Italians celebrate the Feast of Seven Fishes, an all-seafood feast that is a relic of the days when Catholics couldn’t eat meat on certain days. You can enjoy this feast Venetian style at Hostaria Piave in Redondo, a meatless menu with fish in every course but dessert. The price is $55 plus tax and tip. Visit hostariapiave.com for the full menu and reservations… And the day after Christmas is called Boxing Day in England, not because you are expected to put on gloves and hit people, but because servants received a Christmas present and the day off on that day. In case you are giving your hired help the day off, Chez Melange will be serving a menu of British specialties for $59 per person. The menu hasn’t been posted on their website at chezmelange.com as I write this, but should be up by the time you read it…

Dinner Theater Returns… Local Sherlockians will rejoice at the news that a murder mystery dinner evening is scheduled on December 23rd in the decidedly un-Victorian atmosphere of the hip Aloft Hotel in El Segundo. Three courses with music, dancing, and mayhem will while away the time from 6 to 10 PM. Price is $75, tickets are on Eventbrite – enter Murder El Segundo and you should find it…

Any other restaurant openings, any wine dinners, any other sinister happenings around town? I’m at Richard@richardfoss.com… ER