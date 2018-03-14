Redondo’s multi-talented team girls basketball team reaches CIF So Cal finals

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls basketball team is two wins away from becoming state champions after posting another blowout win against visiting Westchester.

This time it was Sea Hawk sophomore forward Lauren Chao who led the team in scoring posting 19 points in a 74-43 home victory Tuesday night.

Top ranked Redondo (29-5) will host No. 3 San Marcos (22-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the CIF Southern California Division 2 Regional championship.

Redondo defeated previously unbeaten Glendora 58-41 in the quarterfinals on Saturday behind Dylan Horton’s 22-point performance and it was Chao’s turn Tuesday

“It was a great atmosphere on Saturday and Tuesday,” Redondo head coach Marcelo Enriquez said. “Westchester is a very talented and athletic team and we look forward to playing in the Regional finals.”

Redondo took advantage of its multi-talented roster having 10 players score. Jasmine Davis had 10 points and Alyssa Munn, Megan Ngo and Dylan Horton each recorded eight points.

With 3:30 remaining in the first quarter, Westchester star Destiny Brown suffered a left ankle injury forcing her to the bench for the remainder of the game. The junior had been averaging more than 20 points and 16 rebounds a game.

Redondo jumped out to an 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime.

In Saturday’s Regional finals, Redondo will face a San Marcos team that is ranked fifth in the San Diego section and who eliminated Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) 71-55 on Tuesday.

The Knights are led by senior guard Rachel Roberts who leads the team in scoring (13.1 points per game), rebounds (7.6 per game) and blocked shots (82 for the season).

Senior point guard Dee Dee Valenzuela leads the team with 51 3-pointers. She averages 10.9 points and 3,8 rebounds per game.

Other top players for San Marcos are junior guard Sarah Cloutier (9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game) and sophomore guard Izzy Flores (6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game) who has connected on 38 3-point attempts.