Redondo’s girls volleyball team looks to rebound entering Bay League race

By Randy Angel

After finishing second in the prestigious Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, Redondo’s girls volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to CIF-Southern Section Division 1 adversaries but hopes to regroup as the Sea Hawks begin their quest for a Bay League championship.

Currently, Redondo has three starters out of the lineup because of injuries.

“Luckily we have a deep team, and that depth has been needed throughout the season,” Redondo coach Tommy Chaffins said. “We’re hoping to get all the pieces back and healthy so we can make a run in league, CIF and State.”

Ranked No. 1 in the state, Mater Dei invaded Sea Hawk Pavilion Tuesday, Oct. 19 and walked away with a hard-fought 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 win over the Sea Hawks who entered the match ranked No. 3 in the CIF-SS Division 1 and State polls.

The following night, Redondo lost another heartbreaker falling to host Marymount (No. 4 in Division 1) 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11.

“While it’s never great to lose, we take solace knowing we are right there with some of the top teams in CIF,” Chaffins said. “Were going to have to getter better the rest of the season. We still haven’t found our best lineup yet due to a variety of reasons, but we will find it and I like our team. The girls work hard every day and we all embrace our culture of working hard, having fun, and supporting one another.”

Redondo (13-4) opens Bay League action Wednesday, Oct. 4 on the road against a talented Palos Verdes team that is ranked No. 6 in CIF-SS Division 2.

Palos Verdes entered the week with a 14-5 record after sweeping Inglewood in its Bay League opener. The Sea Kings hosted Mira Costa Tuesday.

Mira Costa began its hunt for a Bay League crown with a victory against Peninsula on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and continues league play Thursday hosting Inglewood before traveling to Morningside on Wednesday, Oct. 4.