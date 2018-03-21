Redondo’s girls lacrosse team continues LA County dominance

by Randy Angel

Facing its ultimate goal of matching the success of Orange County teams, Redondo’s girls lacrosse team is going for its 10th consecutive Bay League title this season, having reached the LA title game six times and winning in 2017, 2015, 2011 and 2010.

Top-ranked in LA County, the Sea Hawks began their season with four straight wins, including a 17-7 victory over No. 3 Oak Park when Redondo scored five goals in the first six minutes of the second half.

Redondo 96-1) dropped its first game of the season 15-4 to Orange County power No. 2 Foothill last Thursday but rebounded to defeat previously unbeaten Chaminade College Prep 11-7 on the road Tuesday.

In a rematch of last years LA County Finals, the game against Chaminade was a back and forth game with neither team giving in.

Redondo led 5-4 at halftime but Chaminade came out and scored three straight goals to take the lead 7-5 with 18 minutes remaining in the game.

The Sea Hawk’s defense tightened holding Chaminade scoreless for the remainder of the game while Redondo’s offense took off scoring six straight goals for the victory.

Redondo’s balanced offense was led by Alison Shafer with two goals and three assists and Emma Hodges who recorded three goals and one assist.

Also scoring for Redondo were Sophie Ristorcelli (2 goals, 1 assist), Addy Bass (2 goals), Brooke Tokushige (1 goal, 2 assists) and Marianna Gamet (1 goal, 1 assist).

Redondo enters Bay League competition Friday against Peninsula and Mira Costa on Monday. They then travel to Palos Verdes (who played Foothill on Tuesday) in a vital matchup next Wednesday.

“Palos Verdes is our big rival and they are really strong this year and ranked in the top 5,” Redondo coach Tom Borgia said. “They are fast and athletic, just like us, so those two games will be a tough battles just to win Bay League.”

Redondo’s offense is its strength. It is ranked No. 2 in scoring among Southern California teams with 15.83 goals a game. The Sea Hawks have 10 of last year’s 12 starters back including everyone on offense.

“We are a well balanced team with multiple threats,” Borgia added. “There are five girls who could score a lot of goals in any game. Our strength over the years has always been to have multiple threats on offense and you can’t stop them all.”

Redondo is led by senior midfielder Alison Shafer, who was an All American in 2017. She draws the attention of every team as they set their defense to stop her. In the Sea Hawk’s victory against Oak Park, Shafer won 20 of 26 draws.

The Sea Hawk’s most dynamic player is junior midfielder Emma Hodges who leads the team in scoring.

Addy Bass is a junior midfielder with a great shot and serious stick skills, posting 13 goals and three assists in the first four games

Two sophomores have stepped up for Redondo with Brooke Tokushige, the leading scorer on the team, and Marianna Gamet who is a powerhouse doing the draws.

Also on attack are juniors Sophie Ristorcelli and Caitlin Hanniff.

Redondo’s defense is led by senior captains Maddie Marcon, a 3-year starter, and Lisa Diethelm, the fastest girl on the field. Junior Sierra Dorn is starting for her second year.

“Our goalkeeper, Eva Lovell, is a sophomore this year, who gained valuable experience as a back-up on last year’s championship team,” Borgia said. “Facing our offense in practice everyday is a daunting task but it has made her game ready for the tough schedule we have.

“We have our toughest schedule ever this year, as I wanted to challenge the girls to get ready for those two big PV games and a deep run in the playoffs.”

Palos Verdes (5-2) played at Foothill Tuesday but fell to the Knights 20-6.

For more information, visit LaxPower.com.