Beach Cities Sports: Beach volleyball, running, softball and more

Beach Volleyball: Former Mira Costa High School and Stanford University indoor volleyball standout Alix Klineman, who is now focusing on the beach game, and teammate April Ross completed a run of 10 consecutive victories in their first FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour tournament together to claim Dela Beach Open gold in The Hague, Netherlands on Sunday. The duo have their sights set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. It is Ross’ first World Tour medal since she and Lauren Fendrick won silver at the Austria 2017 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships and her first gold since she won the title at Long Beach in 2016.

Running: Registration is ongoing for the 40th Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K/5K Run/Walk, to be held Sunday, Feb. 4 and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. The event includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo, a Baby Buggy 10K, Kids Run, pre-race Costume Contest presented by the King Harbor Association and Michelob Ultra Post Race Hospitality Area. Participants receive a finisher medal and T-shirt with custom awards presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. Entry fees are $35 (5K), $40 (10K) and $10 (Kids Run). To register visit Redondo10K.com.

Softball: The Greater South Bay Catholic Co-ed Adult (Ages 18+) Softball League is looking for players for its 2018 season. Games are held on Sunday afternoons from February through June in Torrance. Singles and couples are welcome with a special need for female players. Contact Fred Lawler (714) 369-9516 or fredlawler@hotmail.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament featuring 1,024 teams and four Pro Teams commencing in March 2018. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and the America’s Bracket. The four Pro Teams, consisting of professional and collegiate athletes will be captained by Michael Vick, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Marshall Faulk and a soon to be announced “outside the box” tandem. To register, teams must have a roster of between seven and twelve players. Fee is $99 per team plus $99 per player (minimum $792 per team). Participants will have the opportunity to recoup their $99 registration fee by winning their first two games, with larger prizes available as the tournament progresses. The tournament begins with regional qualifiers including Irvine April 7-8. All athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23, 2018. For more information visit americanflag.football.