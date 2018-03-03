Redondo Union welcomes Holocaust survivor

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss (left) with Rabbi Yossi Mintz at the Redondo Union High School Auditorium on Feb. 28. Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank, made a stop in Redondo Beach during a speaking tour that included Mira Costa High School. Over 900 RUHS students sat for her hour-long presentation, in which she detailed how she and her family hid from, and were subsequently captured by Nazis in the Netherlands. Though Schloss and her mother survived Birkenau concentration camp, her father and brother were killed at Auschwitz.

“The only thing that was important was to have hope,” Schloss said. “Without hope, you wouldn’t have made it.” Photo by David Mendez