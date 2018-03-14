Redondo Union students join national gun violence walkout

by David Mendez

More than 600 Redondo Union High School students walked out of classes amid chants proclaiming “the NRA has got to go” and “never again,” for a 17-minute demonstration against gun violence at the corner of Diamond Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

The protest took place one month removed from the shooting at Parkland, Fla.’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

“We’re tired of hearing weekly, monthly, of shootings,” said RUHS student Kate Cunningham. “It’s sad hearing of students who have to fear for their lives on a daily basis, including us.”

Protesters took advantage of Redondo Union High School’s proximity to Pacific Coast Highway, standing along the busy roadway, and drawing honks and waves from supportive passerby.

Gun control has been at the forefront of national discussion since the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. Those students have repeatedly confronted national lawmakers, arguing for gun legislation to prevent further mass shootings. Activists have also challenged the National Rifle Association’s efforts to lobby for less-restrictive gun laws.

While it appeared most of RUHS’s protesting students agreed with those efforts, Nicholas Robbins stuck out like a sore thumb. Robbins counter-protested, wearing an NRA logo clothing, and carrying a Trump emblazoned “Make America Great Again” campaign flag.

Though he agrees that modifications to simulate automatic fire should be banned, Robbins believes that bans on semi-automatic rifles, like the AR-15 used at Stoneman Douglas, are not the answer.

“There’s a reason the U.S. has never been invaded…and I don’t feel comfortable giving more power to the federal government,” Robbins said.

RUHS’s administrators were on hand to maintain student safety, backed up by Redondo Beach Police.

“It went very smoothly,” RUHS Principal Jens Brand said. “We really appreciate our students being active and informed citizens. It’s an opportunity for them to share their bellies and opinions, and they were incredibly articulate.”

“I think what you’re going to find is that students all over the country are becoming much more active, and I’m glad,” RBUSD School Board Member Anita Avrick said before the walkout. “This is going to be their country…if they’re not going to take a stand, they’re going to be in trouble.”

Redondo’s students clearly agreed.

“We’re one big group, coming together, using our voice so other people can hear our message,” Valarie Canizales-Govednik said.

