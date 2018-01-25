Redondo needs overtime for girls and boys soccer victories

by Randy Angel

The Redondo girls soccer team felt all kinds of emotions Tuesday when it needed two goals to tie in the second half and one in the double overtime period to defeat a tough Mira Costa squad 4-3 on their turf.

The Sea Hawks (9-1-4, 4-0-1) scored the first goal of the game but trailed by a pair of goals in the second half.

Tanner Cahalan scored in the 65th minute, then Saige Stock tied the game 3-3 in the 76th minute to force overtime.

Redondo emerged victorious in the double overtime period when Carolyn Koutures scored on an assist from Stock.

Redondo will face Morningside Friday before playing at Inglewood on Tuesday. Both games are slated for 3 p.m.

Mira Costa (12-3, 2-2) looks to get back on track by defeating the teams on the Hill. The Mustangs host Peninsula Friday and travel to Palos Verdes next Tuesday.

The team will honor its senior girls and manager Trevor prior to the Peninsula game at 2:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Redondo’s Adam Yorke scored the winning goal for the host Sea Hawks (8-9, 3-2) in the first overtime period to secure a 2-1 victory.

Alex deSouza scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.

Redondo will travel to Morningside Friday before taking on visiting Inglewood on Tuesday.

Mira Costa (10-3-2, 4-1) remains atop the Bay League with Peninsula (4-1, 7-6-4). The Mustangs will travel to Peninsula Friday before returning home to take on Palos Verdes on Tuesday.

All league games are scheduled for 3 p.m.